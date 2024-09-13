ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a BYU-Wyoming prediction and pick. Find out how to watch BYU-Wyoming.

In the early weeks of any college football season, we rightly spend time asking the most basic and important question of all: Is this team any good, or is this team winning because its opponents are not very good? We also wind up wondering if a team's losses are the product of facing quality opposition, or if losses are simply the product of ineptitude and general inferiority.

BYU is an example of the winning team whose quality we aren't sure of. Wyoming is an example of a losing team which might have gone up against surprisingly good opposition. At any rate, the smart and savvy bettor has to study these teams and find out if the evidence points to one verdict or another heading into Week 3.

BYU was a very modest favorite over Southern Illinois in Week 1 but covered the spread very easily, suggesting that the Cougars were undervalued. BYU was then an underdog at SMU in Week 2, even though SMU played a horrible first game of the season against Nevada in late August and might have been grossly overrated all offseason. BYU won outright at SMU, leading to questions of whether the Cougars are really good or the Mustangs are simply very bad. You have to be able to make an accurate read of BYU based on what you have seen thus far. The Cougars have covered two spreads with some margin, but it could be that their opponents were overrated by the markets.

With Wyoming, it's the other side of the coin. Wyoming was roughly a one-touchdown underdog at Arizona State in Week 1 but got blown out by the Sun Devils. That loss might have seemed to be embarrassing given how lopsided it was, but after seeing Arizona State beat Mississippi State and then Texas State to go to 3-0, maybe that loss wasn't nearly as bad as it first appeared to be.

Wyoming then lost to Idaho in Week 2 at home. That seems like a horrendous loss, given that Idaho is an FCS program, a lower-division school. However, one has to remember that Idaho pushed the Oregon Ducks in Week 1. Idaho was down just three points to Oregon, 17-14, early in the fourth quarter of that game. Wyoming was basically one touchdown worse than Oregon was if Idaho is the common reference point. If you're just one touchdown worse than Oregon, you might not be that bad a team.

See how complicated this all is? You have to sift through a lot of data and arrive at an angle on these teams which makes sense from a betting standpoint.

Here are the BYU-Wyoming College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: BYU-Wyoming Odds

BYU: -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -490

Wyoming: +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +365

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How to Watch BYU vs Wyoming

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why BYU Could Cover The Spread/Win

BYU was undervalued all offseason, and Wyoming's 0-2 record is reflective of a team which can't score and can't play at a consistently solid level. BYU has covered two spreads and is likely to make it three.

Why Wyoming Could Cover The Spread/Win

Wyoming's losses to Arizona State and Idaho look miles better in light of what those two teams have done in their other games this season. BYU is going to run into a tough Wyoming defense on the road, which will keep this game very close and enable the Cowboys to cover.

Final BYU-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Wyoming, but we don't have a really clear read on these teams. Pass. You shouldn't bet on this game.

