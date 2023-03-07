The time has come and a champion will be crowned in the Colonial Athletic Association when the tournament concludes from Washington, DC. The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (24-9) will take on the Charleston Cougars (30-3). Don’t miss a second of the action! Check out our college basketball odds series for our UNC Wilmington-Charleston prediction and pick.

The UNC Wilmington Seahawks ended in 3rd in the CAA and finished with a 12-6 conference record. They were able to win their first two games of this tournament by beating Drexel and 1-seed Hofstra last time out in OT. They’ll be riding high heading in to the championship and welcoming the best team in the conference.

The Charleston Cougars were the best team in the CAA and finished with a 16-2 record. They’ve won their last nine consecutive games to close the season and earned their championship bid with a win against Towson in the semifinal. They’ll look to cap off their season as CAA champs.

Here are the UNC Wilmington-Charleston college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CAA Championship Odds: UNC Wilmington-Charleston Odds

UNC Wilmington: +9.5 (-105)

Charleston: -9.5 (-115)

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How To Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBS Sports App, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

Why UNC Wilmington Could Cover The Spread

UNC Wilmington had a pretty good season by their standards and will have a ton of momentum coming into the championship after having beaten the tournament 1-seed Hofstra in their last game. The Seahawks were fierce on the boards and capitalized on their offensive rebounds. They secured high-percentage shots and locked Hofstra up on defense. They can follow a similar game plan for a Charleston that gives up some points, but makes them up in a hurry.

Against the spread this year, the Seahawks are 17-12. They’re also undefeated in neutrals sites this year at 5-0. They’ll look to Trazarien White for their scoring efforts. The Forward also leads the team in rebounding, so look for him to be active on both sides of the ball as they work through him. The Seahawks couldn’t topple Charleston in the season series, so they’ll look to have better luck with more momentum in the championship game.

Why Charleston Could Cover The Spread

Charleston has been a stellar team this year and will need to win the CAA to have a chance at March Madness. Aside from their schedule, they’ve looked every bit of a tournament team and rank nationally with 81.3 PPG (17th) and 40.8 RPG (14th). They have a very high-powered offense and have ran teams off the floor this year. They have a tremendous coaching staff that does a good job of setting up plays for all of their starters. They have five players averaging double-digit figures and can score in a multitude of ways. The Cougars are also very active on the defensive end with 7.3 steals per game.

Charleston is 19-13 ATS on the season and are 5-0 in their neutral site games. They beat UNC Wilmington twice this season and will be hoping to replicate that same success but this time with a tournament championship on the line. If the Cougars can once again dominate on the glass, they should be able to cover this spread.

Final UNC Wilmington-Charleston Prediction & Pick

The Seahawks have looked good recently, but they haven’t faired well against this Cougars team this year. Charleston continues to be the favorite and a loss would be a huge upset. I think the Cougars punch their ticket to the big dance with a win here and go on to make some noise in the big tournament. Let’s take Charleston to cover as well as the over.

Final UNC Wilmington-Charleston Prediction & Pick: Charleston Cougars -9.5 (-115); OVER 140.5 (-115)