ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on the Atlanta Dream. Our WNBA odds series has our Fever Dream prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Fever Dream.

This is a richly fascinating WNBA game. The Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark lost to the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. On one level, there is zero shame for Indiana in losing that game. The Lynx are one of the three best teams in the league and could get the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They are playing well, and that game against Indiana was in Minnesota. However, the Fever's loss does feel like a missed opportunity in one key respect: Indiana entered that game with a five-day rest break. Weirdly, Indiana got the whole week off leading into Saturday in Minnesota. The Lynx, on the other hand, played the defending champion Las Vegas Aces on Friday night and had to host Indiana 24 hours later. The Fever figured to be a lot fresher than the Lynx, but Indiana couldn't do anything with its rest advantage. Minnesota thoroughly outplayed the Fever and won by 10 in a game which was not especially close. The Fever were off their game.

The Atlanta Dream won three straight games after the Olympic break to get back into the playoff race. Then they lost to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday at home. The game was the second of two consecutive contests against the Mercury in Atlanta. The Dream won on Wednesday, but the Mercury were able to bounce back on Friday in the rematch. Phoenix's familiarity with what Atlanta intended to achieve had something to do with the outcome. Now, Atlanta plays a non-Phoenix opponent and will hope to get back to its winning ways. Indiana was clearly the better team before the Olympic break. Now, it's less certain. Atlanta, though, has the added pressure of trying to catch the Chicago Sky for the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot. Indiana is in seventh place and has a small cushion (more than Chicago does), but the Fever want to solidify their position instead of letting ninth-place Atlanta back into the hunt. All eyes will be on Caitlin Clark as she tries to ensure that she will play in the WNBA postseason in her rookie year.

Here are the Fever-Dream WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Fever-Dream Odds

Indiana Fever: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -154

Atlanta Dream: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 166.5 (-110)

Under: 166.5 (-110)

How To Watch Caitlin Clark, Fever vs Dream

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Fever Can Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana ran into a Minnesota team which is playing excellent basketball. Minnesota is a legitimate WNBA title contender. The Fever are not in the Lynx's league right now. Atlanta is a far more beatable and manageable opponent for Caitlin Clark, who played extremely well in her first two games after the Olympic break due to having four weeks of needed rest. Given all of that rest, Indiana did not need a five-day break last week. The Fever's rhythm was interrupted, and the team seemed a little stale in the loss to Minnesota. Having played a game on Saturday, though, Indiana should now be less sluggish and a lot more fluid on the court in this Monday game versus Atlanta. Indiana should play well enough to win and cover.

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

As we noted above, Atlanta's first post-Olympic loss was created in part by Phoenix getting a second chance at the Dream two days after a previous loss. It was comparatively easy for Phoenix to make adjustments. Against the Fever, Atlanta won't have that same situation. The Dream are far better than they were when they lost to the Fever in June. This time will be very different.

Final Fever-Dream Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Fever, but this game feels mysterious and hard to pin down. We think you should pass on this one.

Click Here for more betting news & prediction

Final Fever-Dream Prediction & Pick: Fever -3