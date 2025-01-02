One of the WNBA's biggest stars, the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, recently told Travis and Jason Kelce her feelings on college recruitment on the New Heights podcast.

She will appear on an upcoming episode of the New Heights podcast with the Kelce brothers. A sneak peek clip has surfaced, which shows Clark talking about the college recruitment process. Clark received her first recruiting letter while in seventh grade, so she is a good point of reference on the topic. At the time, she was playing with high schoolers.

“It's honestly sad. Where college recruitment has gone, it's kind of insane,” Clark said.

When she started receiving recruitment letters, her parents had her brother get the mail so as not to distract her. This allowed her to enjoy her childhood before the big time.

She further revealed that she didn't take her first college visit until after her freshman year of high school. Clark also did not post her recruitment letters on social, which wasn't “really a thing” while she was on the come-up.

The full New Heights episode with Caitlin Clark, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, will drop on Thursday, January 2, 2025. They are starting the new year with a bang.

New Heights is a podcast created by the Kelce brothers. It started on September 8, 2022, with its premiere episode. The two discuss the NFL, pop culture, and their games (when they were both playing). They also land high-profile guests, such as Clark.

It has been a big hit for the Kelce brothers. They landed a $100 million deal with Amazon. Wrndery now holds the global distribution rights to the podcast.

Caitlin Clark's college and WNBA career

Ultimately, Clark decided to attend the University of Iowa and play for the Hawkeyes. She was a standout player during her time there.

During her career at Iowa, Clark set the Division I record and became the all-time leading scorer. She was also a two-time national player of the year.

Expectations were high for Clark as she declared for the WNBA Draft. She was selected with the first-overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

In her first season with the Indiana Fever, she averaged 19.2 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 8.4 assists per game. Despite her arrival, the Fever still struggled. They finished in third place in the Eastern Conference behind the New York Liberty (32-8) and the Connecticut Sun (28-12).

Still, Clark won the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award. She was also named to the All-WNBA First Team and participated in the WNBA All-Star Game.