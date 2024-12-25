Donna Kelce has made her list and she's checked it twice for these items on her Christmas wishlist.

On the Christmas Eve episode of “New Heights with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce,” the brothers reminisced about the items they gave their mother growing up.

“Mom, Donna Kelce, had to deal with Christmas upon Christmas of the same gifts,” Jason quipped.

Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife, who was a guest on this episode also correctly guessed the items: “Earrings and candles,” everyone said in unison with the brothers later adding they also gifted her “pistachio nuts.”

After receiving the same gifts every year, Donna finally confessed that she was tired of getting the same presents.

“She said, ‘You guys don't have to get me the same thing every Christmas,'” Jason said.

Travis chimed in, “Yeah, but what do you get a mom that has everything she ever needs?”

Kylie suggested that when gift-giving for the holidays there are several ways that you can tell someone what you want but “be gentle about it.” The mom of three who is expecting another daughter with Jason, advised to “plant seeds” about your gift and the former Philadelphia Eagles star said you can ask your partner “Hey, I think I would appreciate something more sentimental and just say what you like, don't say what you don't like.”

Kylie added just to make sure you tell your partner “ahead of time” to make sure they can secure exactly what you want for the holidays.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Speak On How Ed Kelce Made The Holidays Special

The brothers shifted the conversation to talk about their father, Ed Kelce, whom they called the “ultimate dad” because he did everything he could to make his sons happy around the holidays.

“So, Dad would take the second job in order to buy gifts for Travis and I because he needed more money around the holidays to buy the gifts that Travis and I were asking for,” Jason said.

Ed and Donna were married for 25 years after getting divorced after Travis and Jason finished college. The two have remained friends over the years and have been seen together supporting their sons on the field.

You can watch the full Christmas special episode below: