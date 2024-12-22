Travis Kelce had more to celebrate than the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Houston Texans on Saturday, Dec. 22. His podcast, “New Heights with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce,” did a quick post and delete of a photo allegedly showing Travis' manhood according to The Daily Mail.

The podcast page was simply congratulating Travis and the Chiefs on their 27-19 win over the Texans last night. The New Heights page posted a photo of Travis stretching his arms right next to Jason.

“Job not done… but W,” the account said.

While it seemed like an innocent photo, fans pointed out that the tight end's “package” was distracting in the image. The New Heights X page swiftly took down the photo before anymore damage could be done. However, it did not stop fans from commenting on the old post.

“New heights deleted that post, gone but never forgotten,” one fan wrote according to the publication.

“New Heights deleted a tweet that had a picture of Travis that showed off his ‘package' lol,” another fan commented.

Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was in attendance for the big win marking her return to Arrowhead Stadium amid the end of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Jason Kelce Allegedly Doesn't Believe Travis Kelce's Reasoning Behind Wearing No. 87

In his NFL Films interview, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed he chose 87 to honor his brother, Jason Kelce, who was born in 1987. While Travis' reasoning was a sweet sentiment to his brother who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles after 13 seasons, Jason, allegedly doesn't buy his argument.

Kylie Kelce spoke about it with guest, Charissa Thompson, on the latest episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast.

“Jason still calls bull,” Kylie said about her husband's take on the matter. “Jason still calls bull on that revelation. He’s like, ‘No, you got given ‘87’ and were like, ‘Uh, how can I remember this? It’s my brother’s birth year.’”

“Well it’s a sweet sentiment. It’s a nice story,” Thompson argued.

Kylie agreed, “It was so sweet.”