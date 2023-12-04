Cal Poly faces Oregon State. Our college basketball odds series includes our Cal Poly Oregon State prediction, odds, and pick.

The Cal Poly Mustangs take on the Oregon State Beavers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Cal Poly Oregon State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Cal Poly Oregon State.

The Oregon State Beavers have a hot-seat head coach. Wayne Tinkle made the Elite Eight in 2021, a fantastic achievement which almost turned into a Final Four berth. Oregon State was within one score of Houston late in the 2021 regional final. Making a run like that was the crowning achievement of Tinkle's career, and it bought him extra time in Corvallis after several lean seasons. However, Oregon State won just three games the next season in 2022. The 2023 season was not that much better. Tinkle's added time — purchased with the 2021 Elite Eight — is running out. Oregon State needs to end this season knowing it has made significant progress and is in position to build for the 2024-2025 season one year later. Oregon State doesn't have to be great this season, but it needs to be decent. It can't be buried at or near the bottom of the Pac-12. It has to exhibit growth and evolution. It has to develop players. It has to create a product fans in Corvallis will be interested in.

So far this season, it hasn't really happened for the Beavers. They have lost three of their last four games. They have lost to Nebraska, Baylor and Pittsburgh, and none of those three games have been particularly close. Losses to good teams are not the problem; being less than fully competitive is the problem. Oregon State at least needs to take good teams down to the wire and make them sweat. The Beavers need to walk away from games in which they know they belonged on the same court, but that isn't always happening. Tinkle needs to be notably better than he has been thus far; if he can't course-correct at Oregon State, he will join Stanford's Jerod Haase as a coach who is likely to be fired next spring.

Here are the Cal Poly-Oregon State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Cal Poly-Oregon State Odds

Cal Poly Mustangs: +13.5 (-102)

Oregon State Beavers: -13.5 (-120)

Over: 131.5 (-115)

Under: 131.5 (-105)

How To Watch Cal Poly vs Oregon State

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Why Cal Poly Could Cover the Spread

There isn't too much one has to say here. Oregon State has been blitzed by Nebraska, Baylor, and Pittsburgh in recent weeks. These games have not been especially close. Oregon State is getting blown out of the box early in games and isn't offering an especially robust response. Oregon State is a bad team, and when a bad team is giving 13.5 points, it's a clear invitation to pick the underdog against the spread. Cal Poly doesn't have to be brilliant in this game; it just has to be decent, provided that Oregon State is less than fully efficient on offense.

Why Oregon State Could Cover the Spread

The Cal Poly Mustangs have lost three of their last four games, and they have played a schedule which is not as hard as Oregon State's. The Mustangs have a feeble team which is not going to be able to match up with Oregon State. The Beavers have lost to multiple Power Five conference teams, but they have been better against small-school opponents.

Final Cal Poly-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

Neither team is worth trusting. Stay away from this game.

Final Cal Poly-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Cal Poly +13.5