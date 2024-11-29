ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Cal Poly and Stanford. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Cal Poly-Stanford prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup between the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-4) and the Stanford Cardinal (6-1) promises to be an intriguing contest. Stanford is looking to bounce back after a narrow 78-71 loss to Grand Canyon, where Maxime Raynaud scored 29 points. The Cardinal have been strong at home, boasting a perfect 5-0 record. In contrast, Cal Poly struggles on the road with a 1-4 mark. Key players include Stanford's Raynaud, averaging 23.7 points and 12.6 rebounds, and Cal Poly's Isaac Jessup, who contributes 13.3 points and excels in three-point shooting at 44.4%.

Here are the Cal Poly-Stanford College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Cal Poly-Stanford Odds

Cal Poly: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +800

Stanford: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1400

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cal Poly vs. Stanford

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network Extra

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Cal Poly Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cal Poly is poised to upset Stanford on Saturday, riding the momentum of their recent offensive surge. The Mustangs have been lighting up the scoreboard, averaging an impressive 80.5 points per game, ranking 105th in Division 15. Their sharpshooting from beyond the arc, converting 34.9% of their three-point attempts, will be crucial in stretching Stanford's defense5. Led by the dynamic Isaac Jessup, who's coming off a stellar 17-point, 7-rebound performance, Cal Poly's balanced attack and efficient 47.3% field goal percentage will keep the Cardinal defense on its heels.

Stanford's recent 78-71 loss to Grand Canyon exposed vulnerabilities that Cal Poly can exploit. The Cardinal's struggle with perimeter defense, allowing Grand Canyon to shoot 41.7% from three-point range, plays right into the Mustangs' strengths5. Additionally, Stanford's turnover issues, coughing up the ball 12 times in their last game, could prove costly against a Cal Poly team that's adept at capitalizing on opponents' mistakes5. With the Mustangs' superior ball movement, evidenced by their 125 assists ranking 38th in D-1, they're well-equipped to dissect Stanford's defense and pull off the upset on the road.

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford is primed to dominate Cal Poly in Saturday's matchup, showcasing their superior talent and home-court advantage. The Cardinal, boasting a formidable 5-0 record at home, has been a force to be reckoned with at Maples Pavilion. Their offensive prowess is undeniable, averaging an impressive 77.5 points per game while shooting a robust 46.3% from the field3. Stanford's perimeter game is equally potent, with the team sinking an average of 8.0 three-pointers per contest2. The Cardinal's offensive juggernaut is spearheaded by Maxime Raynaud, who's coming off a scorching 29-point performance and is averaging a stellar 23.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game2. This inside-out threat will pose significant problems for Cal Poly's defense, which has struggled against high-caliber opponents.

Defensively, Stanford has been a fortress, limiting opponents to just 60 points per game and a meager 35.8% field goal percentage. This stingy defense will be a major hurdle for Cal Poly, who have struggled on the road with a 1-4 record. The Mustangs' offensive output of 60.6 points per game pales in comparison to Stanford's firepower, and their 40.7% field goal percentage suggests they'll have difficulty penetrating Stanford's defensive wall3. With Stanford's balanced attack featuring multiple scoring threats like Kiki Iriafen and Cameron Brink, coupled with their dominant rebounding edge, the Cardinal are poised to overwhelm Cal Poly on both ends of the court. Expect Stanford to leverage their home-court energy and superior talent to secure a convincing victory on Saturday.

Final Cal Poly-Stanford Prediction & Pick

Stanford is heavily favored to defeat Cal Poly in their upcoming matchup on Saturday, and for good reason. The Cardinal enter the game with a solid 5-1 record and a dominant home performance, boasting an average of 86 points per game while shooting nearly 50% from the field. Key players like Nunu Agara, who leads the team with 17.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, provide a formidable offensive threat that Cal Poly will struggle to contain. Stanford's depth and versatility allow them to exploit mismatches effectively, making them a tough opponent for the Mustangs.

Cal Poly, on the other hand, has faced challenges this season, particularly in scoring, averaging only 60.8 points per game. Their defensive struggles have also been evident, as they allow over 61 points per game. With Stanford's potent offense and Cal Poly's inconsistency, the Cardinal are expected to control the tempo and dominate the boards. If Stanford can maintain their defensive intensity and limit turnovers, they will secure a convincing victory while covering the spread over Cal Poly on Saturday at home.

Final Cal Poly-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Stanford -14.5 (-110), Under 151.5 (-110)