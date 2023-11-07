Fullerton faces San Diego State. Our college basketball odds series has a Cal State Fullerton San Diego State prediction, odds, and pick.

The Cal State Fullerton Titans take on the San Diego State Aztecs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Cal State Fullerton San Diego State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Cal State Fullerton San Diego State.

The San Diego State Aztecs did not have an amazing 2023 college basketball regular season. They gained a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That was not remarkable. It was impressive but hardly extraordinary. San Diego State was a No. 2 seed in the 2011 NCAA Tournament when Kawhi Leonard was an Aztec. In the 2020 season — which was cut short by the pandemic — the Aztecs had a chance to be a No. 1 seed, and were going to be no worse than a No. 2 seed. San Diego State has been a really good program, but the 2023 regular season was not astonishing.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament? That was a different story. Coach Brian Dutcher got his team to the Sweet 16, where it faced a No. 1 seed, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Aztecs stormed the Tide in the second half and took the SEC champions out of the Big Dance. San Diego State moved into the Elite Eight and won a squeaker against Creighton with superb defense down the stretch. The Aztecs made the first Final Four in school history, becoming part of a very special and historic Final Four in Houston in which three of the four schools were Final Four first-timers. The other two were Miami and Florida Atlantic.

San Diego State beat Florida Atlantic in a Final Four national semifinal marked by a buzzer-beating jump shot by Lamont Butler. The Aztecs went all the way to the national championship game in early April. They played in the very last game of the NCAA Tournament and the college basketball season. It was a year unlike any other in San Diego State sports history. The Aztecs dramatically elevated their national profile and achieved something coaches and players will remember forever.

Now San Diego State will try to somehow produce an encore. The odds are against the Aztecs, but SDSU knows it is now a bigger brand name in college basketball. A big responsibility comes with that heightened status. Cal State Fullerton gets the first chance to knock off the new big-time program in the West.

Here are the Cal State Fullerton-San Diego State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Cal State Fullerton Titans: +14.5 (-110)

San Diego State Aztecs: -14.5 (-110)

Over: 132.5 (-115)

Under: 132.5 (-105)

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why Cal State Fullerton Could Cover the Spread

The Aztecs have lost multiple players from their Final Four runner-up team. Getting the new pieces in order could take time. San Diego State is a defense-first program, so the large spread means that if the Aztecs aren't hitting shots, this game could be ugly and close. Fullerton could cover the spread.

Why San Diego State Could Cover the Spread

The Aztecs might have to put together new pieces in their lineup, but they will play with the pride of a program which has had its big national moment, the way Gonzaga did over 20 years ago. Knowing San Diego State is now a big-time program, the Aztecs are going to make sure they play with the work ethic which got them to the national championship game last season. SDSU will play well and blow the doors off this game.

Final Cal State Fullerton-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

It's probably best to wait and see if this SDSU team is anything like last season's team. Stay away at the beginning and maybe look for a live-betting play.

Final Cal State Fullerton-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -14.5