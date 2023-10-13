The California Golden Bears (3-3, 1-2) are on the road to take on the 16th-ranked Utah Utes (4-1, 1-1). This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Cal-Utah prediction, and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Cal has started the season .500. With losses against Auburn, Oregon State, and Washington, they have quality losses. Auburn was only a four-point loss, but Oregon State, and Washington both put up over 50 points on Cal. Cal has used three different quarterbacks this season. However, their two running backs are having good seasons. Jaydn Ott is the lead back. He has rushed for 556 yards, and five touchdowns. Their other back, Isaiah Ifanse, has 348 yards with seven touchdowns. As a team, Cal averages 5.1 yards per carry. Cal does not put much pressure on the quarterback, but their secondary has had some good games.

Utah has been playing well this season, and they have done it all without Cameron Rising. They lost Oregon State last weekend, so they are looking to bounce back. Utah has used multiple quarterbacks this season. They only have four passing touchdowns as a team, so they are missing Rising in a big way. Ja'Quinden is the leading rusher, but he was out against Oregon State. Jaylon Glover, is the main rusher, though. Jonah Elliss has been a force as a pass rusher. He has 7.5 sacks on the season, and as a team, the Utes have 17 sacks.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Cal-Utah Odds

Cal: +10.5 (-112)

Utah: -10.5 (-108)

Over: 44.5 (-106)

Under: 44.5 (-114)

How to Watch Cal vs. Utah Week 7

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Cal Will Cover The Spread

Cal knows they do not have a lot of firepower on offense. This means their defense is going to have to step up. The good news is that it is not likely Rising will suit up for this game. Utah's other quarterbacks are not as good, and they do not play as good offense with those two playing. The most points Utah has scored is 31, but that was against Weber State. Against most points they have scored against a power-5 school is 24, and that was week one against Florida. If Cal can keep Utah below 28 points, there is a great chance they cover the spread.

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread

Cal struggles with their passing offense, and Utah plays some really good defense. As mentioned, Utah has 17 sacks on the season. They put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, and they allow the third-fewest pass yards per game in the Pac-12. Rush yards-wise, the Utes allow just 67 yards per game, so their defensive front is very good. At 11.8 points per game, Utah pretty much leads the Pac-12 in defense. It is going to be very hard for Cal to score this game, and I expect Utah to hold them under three touchdowns.

Final Cal-Utah Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a closer game than people think. However, I think Utah's defense will be able to shut down Cal with ease. Even if Utah scores only 24 points, there is a good chance Cal gets held to 10 or less. I am going to take Utah to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Cal-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah -11.5 (-108), Under 44.5 (-114)