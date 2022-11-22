Published November 22, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

USC football quarterback Caleb Williams has been lighting it up of late, putting himself right in the heart of the Heisman conversation. Amid his recent strong run, Fox Sports talking head and USC Trojans superfan Colin Cowherd dropped a world of praise on the star QB, including a shocking NFL comparison that will certainly leave some eyebrows raised. Speaking on The Herd on Monday, Cowherd claimed that he sees a lot of Patrick Mahomes in Williams.

Is Caleb Williams the next Patrick Mahomes? "I don't see a hole in his game… The comp feels really accurate." — @ColinCowherdpic.twitter.com/9BfNVC7rAd — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 21, 2022

After boldly declaring that Williams should just be given the Heisman, Cowherd dove into the wild Mahomes comparison.

“This is what [Patrick] Mahomes is like. If you’d have put Mahomes at a place with a bigger brand. Go look at Mahomes’ highlights. Go look at Caleb Williams’ highlights… He is a completely different-level player. I’ve had multiple executives tell me if he was eligible as a sophomore, he’d easily be the No. 1 pick…”

Cowherd referred to Williams’ excellent numbers this season. During his first year with the Trojans, Caleb Williams has thrown 33 touchdown passes and three interceptions while completing 64.9 percent of his pass attempts. He has racked up 3,480 passing yards while also rushing for 316 yards on the ground, alongside seven touchdowns.

While the comparison to Mahomes may be a stretch from Cowherd, who is a die-hard USC fan, it’s impossible to deny how phenomenal Williams has been during his sophomore campaign. The USC football program is certainly trending in the right direction, and he has played a role in that with his play on the field and his work ethic off of it.