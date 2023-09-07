The USC football program has one of the top wide receiver rooms in the country for arguably the best quarterback in the country in Caleb Williams. USC wide receiver Duce Robinson spoke about what it has been like to play with the talented group on the football team.

“I've been having a lot of fun being able to play with all these guys,” Duce Robinson said, via Erik McKinney of on3.com. “It's been a blessing, honestly.”

Robinson currently has 115 receiving yards on four receptions in two games, which ranks second on the team. Other receivers such as Dorian Singer, Brendan Rice, Kyron Hudson and Michael Jackson III are all quality veterans on the team for Caleb Williams to throw to. Robinson raved about all of the veteran receivers.

“They've been incredible,” Robinson said, via McKinney. “They've become my big brothers. Having two little brothers at home, they really showed me the example of how to become those big brothers, especially in such a short span of time. You know, we've only been together for three or four months, but in those three or four months, they've taught me so much and I'm forever thankful for them.”

USC has started the year 2-0 with blowout wins over San Jose State and Nevada. They begin their conference schedule by hosting Stanford for the last time before they leave the Pac-12 on Saturday. They are heavily favored in that game. The tougher tests will come later on in the season against teams like Colorado, Notre Dame, Utah, Washington and Oregon.