The USC football team is now 2-0 after a dominant 66-14 win over Nevada football on Saturday, The Trojans have played two easy opponents to begin the 2023 season, and they now face their toughest test so far with a battle with Stanford football this upcoming weekend. The Cardinal will travel to LA to face USC at the Coliseum.

Stanford is currently 1-0 after beating Hawaii football on Friday night, 37-24. USC comes into the game as big favorites, as the spread is currently favoring the Trojans by 29 points. USC should be able to win this game fairly easily, but it is a Pac-12 opponent, and head coach Lincoln Riley has his eyes on one part of Stanford's game that is particularly impressive.

“The great tight ends are challenging and we obviously played a couple of really good ones last year,” Lincoln Riley said on the Trojans Live radio show. “This guy we’re going to play Saturday is really good. He’s certainly one of the best tight ends we’ll play all year. Being able to contain him will be a big key to this game.”

The tight end that Riley is referencing is senior standout Benjamin Yurosek. He had a tremendous game in Stanford's week one win against Hawaii, leading the team with with one touchdown on nine receptions for 138 total receiving yards. The player with the second most receptions had just three. Yurosek is clearly going to be the go-to guy for the Cardinal, and USC football will need to have a good plan in place to stop him.