Auburn looks to build off a dominant Week 1 win when it hosts ACC foe California at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a California-Auburn prediction and pick.

The Tigers did not hold back in a 73-3 win against Alabama A&M, with Hugh Freeze's squad putting up a ridiculous 628 yards of total offense. Auburn put up 52 points in the first half of the contest, as quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Golden Bears trailed UC Davis 13-7 in the second quarter but reeled off 17 straight points from then on for the victory. Can California find the ingredients for an upset in game two?

California: +13.5 (+115)

Moneyline: +375

Auburn: -13.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

Why California Could Cover The Spread/Win

Running back Jadyn Ott is the key. The question is, will he play?

After finishing as the Pac-12's leading rusher (229 CARs, 1,260 YDs, 11 TDs) a season ago, Ott started off the 2024 season with 14 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns in the win against UC Davis. However, he left the game in the third quarter due to an ankle injury and was sidelined for the remainder of the contest. California head coach Justin Wilcox labeled Ott as “probable” for this matchup, which suggests there's a good chance he'll play.

If he does, Auburn already knows the challenge he presents. Ott posted 20 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown last season against the Tigers, and he's still the player that fuels the Golden Bears on offense. Fernando Mendoza offers big-play ability at quarterback, and the wide receiver group is intriguing with the transfer additions.

But make no mistake about it, Ott is still the catalyst for California's success. A huge game from him would give the Golden Bears upset potential.

There's also the possibility that the defense could feast on the Auburn offensive hype. Yes, the Tigers appear improved after one game, but Cal is simply a better opponent. David Reese (6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles in 2023) and Xavier Carlton (48 tackles, 4.5 sacks in 2023) return with plenty of talent behind them.

Wilcox's team forced four turnovers in the previous game against the Tigers, so the formula is there for success.

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread/Win

Unless, of course, Auburn's offense actually is the real deal.

That side of the ball was a huge question mark a season ago, but what a difference an offseason can make. This season's group is what fans of the Tigers were expecting when they hired Freeze to rejuvenate the program.

Thorne has more talent around him, including 5-star freshman Cam Coleman, who notched two receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown in the opener. Running back Jarquez Hunter is one of the SEC's best at the position, and he'll look to improve on the 11 carries and 53 yards that he had in last season's game against the Golden Bears.

But the defense could be the reason for a double-digit win. California turned the ball over 28 times in 2023, and the Tigers will likely be aggressive and opportunistic in their approach. Mendoza threw 10 interceptions in seven of his eight games as a starter in his freshman season, so Auburn could look to blitz him early to see if he's learned from that now as a sophomore.

Freeze also has much more depth at the skill positions than he had when the Tigers traveled cross country in his first year on the job.

Final California-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Here's a fun fact: In the 2023 game between these two in Berkeley, neither team posted more than 273 yards of total offense.

The Golden Bears were the team that produced that number, and they might do it again in the rematch. The problem is, that Auburn should eclipse that total with ease. The California offense is hard to trust this early in the season in a road game against an SEC defense, especially if Ott isn't at 100 percent. It's a unit that should improve throughout the season, but this is not an easy matchup.

Freeze always seems to work his magic with his offense, and he probably has a few tricks up his sleeve to give Thorne and company even more of an edge. Coleman is a superstar, which means Freeze will treat him as such and try to get as many touches as possible for his stud freshman.

It's a big number, but the Tigers are good enough to handle their business.

Final California-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -13.5 (-105)