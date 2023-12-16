The California Golden Bears take on the Ole Miss Rebels as we continue our college basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

New California coach Mark Madsen is aiming to rebuild the Golden Bears program this year. The former Utah Valley coach and nine-year NBA veteran has gotten out to a rocky start in year one. Initially, looking at California’s record of 3-6 may raise some eyebrows. You must understand the Golden Bears have been decimated by injuries.

Returning leading scorer Devin Askew (15.5ppg) has been out for over a month. Versatile 6-7 wing Jalen Celestin (8.0ppg) returned last game against Butler for his first action in over a month. Lastly, Memphis transfer Keonte Kennedy (9.2ppg) missed the entirety of November, only playing the previous two games. In summary, the Golden Bears caught a brutal injury bug but are starting to get healthy.

Contrarily, Chris Beard is off to a historic start in Oxford. Still undefeated, Ole Miss received a massive boost when Oklahoma State transfer Moussa Cisse was cleared to play. Cisse missed the team's first six contests. Cisse at seven foot is arguably the best paint defender in the nation. The veteran big man won back-to-back Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year awards. Now with this waiver fiasco going down in court, it seems that Georgetown transfer Brandon Murray will be available.

Folks, we are in for a treat. Two coaches doing everything they can to implement their culture in their first season. If you like college basketball teams who play their hearts out for their coaches, look no further than California vs Ole Miss.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: California-Ole Miss Odds

California: +3.5 (-115)

Ole Miss: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How to Watch California vs. Ole Miss

Time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT

TV: SECN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why California Will Cover The Spread

Get familiar with the name Keonte Kennedy. The 6-5 Memphis transfer has provided a massive boost for the Golden Bears. In his only two games of the season, Kennedy has played a total of 83 minutes. Impressively, he has recorded seven assists without a single turnover. You can not tell me California would be 3-6 right now if Keonte Kennedy was available from game one.

Aside from Kennedy, Texas Tech transfer Fardaws Aimaq is an elite rebounder. Before his time at Texas Tech, Aimaq was at Utah Valley under, you guessed it, Mark Madsen. Concluding the 2020-2021 season Aimaq was the nation's leading rebounder. The following year Aimaq finished second — only the national player of the year, Oscar Tshiebwe, averaged more rebounds per game.

Ole Miss’ worst analytical category, and by a wide margin, is defensive rebounding rate. The Rebels rank 317th in said category, they struggle mightily in keeping teams off the offensive glass. I predict Fardaws Aimaq to earn the Golden Bears multiple extra possessions on the offensive boards.

Lastly, Ole Miss has one of the best block rate in the country at 17.1%. The front court tandem of 7-5 Jamarion Sharp and 7-0 Moussa Cisse does not allow for easy looks inside. Thankfully, this is a California team built to beat a team like Ole Miss. With a top 60 three-point attempt rate, the Golden Bears will be more than happy to play from the perimeter. The game went to double overtime so the numbers are skewed, but California had three different players attempt five or more threes (Jalen Cone – 7/17, Keonte Kennedy – 2/6, Jaylon Tyson – 2/5). I predict these three to be shooting from outside early and often.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread

Undefeated — a word no one would have associated with Ole Miss basketball this off-season. Except…oh wait…I did! You will not be able to find a member of college basketball media who was higher on this Ole Miss team than me. Evidently, I believe Chris Beard is one of the best, if not the very best, coaches in college basketball. In his short decade tenure as a division one head coach, Beard has never finished bottom half of his conference. Wherever he goes, on-court success follows.

If you have watched every second of Ole Miss basketball this season you will understand how much this squad has evolved in only nine games. Throughout November, Beard was experimenting with different lineups in different situations every game. There was no chemistry or continuity from game to game. During the NC State game something clicked, and the Rebels have not looked back.

Unsurprisingly, Chris Beard has this defense on lock. Ole Miss ranks 8th nationally in block rate and 13th in three-point percentage defense. Not only will you get nothing easy at the rim, but every perimeter look is going to be contested. I predict the Rebels' defensive numbers to stay true at home.

California’s defensive efficiency is their biggest weakness. The Golden Bears rank 265th in three-point percentage defense. Unlike Chris Beard teams from years past, Ole Miss has multiple quality shooters that will take advantage. All four guards that play over 20 minutes are shooting north of 38% from three. Do not be surprised if Ole Miss makes double-digit three-pointers in this one.

Final California-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Taking California’s injury woes into consideration and how they will look much better than 3-6, I still like Ole Miss. These odds released at +5.5 and the people have hammered California down to +3.5. When everyone is chomping at the bit to fade an Ole Miss team that has had numerous close calls, I will be doubling down. Trust in Chris Beard at home. Give me the Rebels to cover the two-possession spread.

Final California-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -3.5 (-105)