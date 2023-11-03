California faces Oregon. Our college football odds series includes our California Oregon prediction, odds, and pick for Week 10.

The Oregon Ducks don't have the best record of any Pac-12 team. The Washington Huskies enter Week 10 without a loss. Oregon lost to Washington earlier in the season. However, many people would tell you that Oregon is playing the best football in the Pac-12 and looks like the best team in the conference. Oregon followed the loss to Washington by handling Washington State relatively easily (winning 38-24 in a game it led 38-16) and then going to Salt Lake City and hammering Utah by a 35-6 score. It is not easy to win in Rice-Eccles Stadium, but Oregon made it look very easy. Washington, meanwhile, has struggled to defeat Arizona State (winning by only eight points at home) and Stanford (winning by only nine in a game which had a two-point margin midway through the fourth quarter) in subsequent weeks. Oregon has been a much better team than Washington over the past two weeks. The Ducks will try to keep winning in the hope they can set up a rematch with Washington on December 1 in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Here are the California-Oregon College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: California-Oregon Odds

California Golden Bears: +24.5 (-104)

Oregon Ducks: -24.5 (-118)

Over: 59.5 (-105)

Under: 59.5 (-115)

How To Watch California vs Oregon

Time: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Why California Could Cover the Spread

The Golden Bears are a very different team compared to September. They inserted backup quarterback Fernando Mendoza into their lineup midway through the season and have scored at least 40 points in multiple games since making that change under center. Mendoza has been a bright light and a real sparkplug for the Cal offense. Running back Jaydn Ott is the best offensive player on the Cal roster, but Mendoza has given the Golden Bears a quality quarterback who supplements the running game and gives the Cal offense a lot more balance. Cal scored 49 points this past weekend against USC and would have beaten the Trojans if it had converted a 2-point conversion pass in the final minute. This team has the offense to score enough points to keep this game somewhat close. That's all Cal has to do to cover the spread. Oregon could score 50, but if Cal scores 27 or 28, the Bears would still cover.

Why Oregon Could Cover the Spread

The Ducks look like a really, really good team right now. Their defense dominated Utah. Their offense struck early and secured a 29-point win over the defending Pac-12 champions on the road in Salt Lake City. Average teams don't do that. Moderately above average teams don't do that. Very good teams do that. Great teams do that. Oregon has both sides of the ball operating really well. The Ducks have strong line play on offense and defense. Coach Dan Lanning has his guys playing physical and overpowering football, and they have the speedy playmakers on offense to take full advantage of their line play. Cal, which has allowed at least 50 points in multiple games this season, does not have the roster needed to contain the Ducks.

Final California-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Oregon beat Utah by 29 on the road. It should beat Cal by even more at home.

Final California-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -24.5