The California football program got off to a 1-0 start in their first season in the ACC last week, securing a 31-13 win over FCS walkover UC Davis in their home opener last week, but the win came with a price. Star running back Jaydn Ott left the game last Saturday in the 3rd quarter after suffering an ankle injury.

Heading into California's first true test of the season, a visit down in SEC territory at Auburn, Jaydn Ott's has been considered probable to play all week long. However, even though Ott continues to have the ‘probable' tag next to his name, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, it sounds more like Ott is a game-time decision on Saturday afternoon.

“Cal star tailback Jaydn Ott remains probable to play at Auburn today and will be a game-time decision with a right ankle issue,” says Thamel on X. “Ott will go through warm-ups and a decision will be made. Ott earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors from the coaches last year.”

Jaydn Ott was not only named a first-team All-Pac-12 performer last year. He also has the distinction of being the final player to lead the conference in rushing yards, adding his name to an illustrious list that includes iconic collegiate backs such as Christian McCaffrey, Marshawn Lynch, Steven Jackson, Napoleon Kaufman, Marcus Allen, Charles White and OJ Simpson.

In California's Week 1 win against UC-Davis, Jaydn Ott was limited to just 49 yards on 14 carries, but he did find the end zone twice. Last year in Cal's Week 2 matchup at home against Auburn, Ott rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in a 14-10 loss. This was on the heels of a season-high 188 yards in Cal's season-opening win against North Texas.

California will have their first official ACC matchup in two weeks, when they visit the reeling Florida State Seminoles.