Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War leak reveals a 1990s Gulf War setting and a diverse 55-weapon arsenal across multiple game modes.

In a significant development for fans of the renowned video game series, details have recently emerged regarding the arsenal for the much-anticipated title tentatively named Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War. Although Treyarch, the game's developer, has yet to make an official announcement, substantial leaks have surfaced online, shedding light on the game's setting and the variety of weapons players can expect.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War – A Nostalgic Journey With A Diverse Arsenal

Sources indicate that Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War will transport players back to the early 1990s, delving into the historical narrative of the Gulf War. This conflict saw a coalition, primarily led by the United States, in a significant confrontation with Iraq. The choice of this era marks a departure from the series' recent futuristic and modern warfare settings, offering a fresh backdrop that aligns with the actual historical events of that time.

The leaks, primarily disseminated by Twitter user @VondyIsPog, have become a focal point for the Call of Duty community, sparking discussions and speculation across various forums and social media platforms. According to the leaked information, the game will boast an extensive array of weapons, numbering 55 in total. These firearms are set to span across different game modes, including the campaign, multiplayer, and the ever-popular zombies mode.

Unfortunately I don’t have enough to predict any weapons for MWIII Season 6… So here’s the launch weapon for Black Ops Gulf War pic.twitter.com/6R6BWulwms — jup (@Vondyispog) January 30, 2024

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War List Of Weapons Leak

Assault Rifles (AR):

AK-74 (AR)

AR-18 (AR)

AS Val (AR)

CETME Model L (AR)

Colt Model 723 (AR)

L85 (AR)

M16A2 (AR)

Mendoza RM2 (AR)

SAR-80 (AR)

Battle Rifles (BR):

AEK-973 (BR)

CETME Model C (BR)

FN FAL (BR)

SIG SG 542 (BR)

Submachine Guns (SMG):

Colt 9mm (SMG)

FAMAE SAF (SMG)

Gepard PDW (SMG)

Grendel R31 (SMG)

IMBEL MD1 (SMG)

MP5 (SMG)

PP90 (SMG)

SR-2 Veresk (SMG)

SR3-Vilkhr (SMG)

Shotguns:

Bullpup Mossberg 500 (Shotgun)

CBC Model SB 12 (Shotgun)

Mossberg 500 (Shotgun)

Remington Model 11 (Shotgun)

Rottweil Skeet Olympia 72 (Shotgun)

Light Machine Guns (LMG):

AR-10 (LMG)

KSP 58D (LMG)

KSP-58 (LMG)

PU-21 (LMG)

Designated Marksman Rifles (DMR):

AEK-971 (DMR)

IMI Romat (DMR)

M16 MK12 SPR (DMR)

SIG SG550 (DMR)

SR-25 (DMR)

VSS Vintorez (DMR)

Sniper Rifles:

L96 (Sniper)

PGM Hecate II (Sniper)

PGM Ultima Ratio (Sniper)

SVD Dragunov (Sniper)

Pistols:

Beretta M9 (Pistol)

Five-Seven (Pistol)

Grendel P30 (Pistol)

H&K USP .40 S&W (Pistol)

H&K USP 9x19mm (Pistol)

Makarov PM (Pistol)

Stetchkin APS (Pistol)

Launchers:

FIM-92 Stinger (Launcher)

Panzerfaust 3 (Launcher)

Melee:

Breaching Tool (Melee)

Combat Knife (Melee)

Knife (Melee)

Zombies:

Jetgun (Zombies)

Raygun (Zombies)

Leaked Call Of Duty List: Authentic Arsenal Meets Intriguing Additions

A noteworthy aspect of the leak is the adherence to the period-specific weaponry, in line with the Gulf War setting. Fans of the series will be pleased to find familiar arms like the MP5, M16, and AK-74 on the list. However, it's the introduction of new entries that has stirred considerable interest. The Colt Model 723 stands out, a variant of the M16A2 known for its use by United States special forces during the late 1980s and early 1990s. This inclusion not only enriches the game's arsenal but also enhances the authenticity of the historical setting.

Intriguingly, the leaks have also hinted at the return of the Jetgun, a Zombies wonder weapon that left a lasting impression in Black Ops 2's TranZit map. While its inclusion has sparked rumors about a potential remake of this beloved level in Call of Duty 2024, such speculations remain unconfirmed and should be approached with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Despite the excitement surrounding these leaks, it's crucial to remember that the details, including the game's title and the authenticity of the weapon list, have not been officially verified by either Activision or Treyarch. Previous conjectures regarding the game's focus on the Gulf War and the CIA's involvement in the conflict are still awaiting formal acknowledgment from the game's creators.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming