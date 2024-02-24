Recently, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players who subscribe to Amazon Prime received a special perk: they can now get the Saddle Up bundle for free. This is part of Prime Gaming's ongoing effort to offer extra benefits to gamers, adding to a series of rewards that have been made available over the past few months.
Unlock Exclusive Gear With The Saddle Up Bundle Through Prime Gaming
The Saddle Up bundle, available for a limited time until March 21, includes an array of items designed to elevate the gameplay experience in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Among the items included are the Range Watcher operator skin, the Ol' Lethal DG-56 blueprint, the Pistols at Dusk calling card, the You Fast? sticker, and the Cowboy Life loading screen. These in-game items not only enhance the visual appeal of the game but also provide players with unique identifiers in the competitive online arena.
This initiative is part of Prime Gaming's broader strategy to offer its members exclusive access to a variety of rewards across multiple gaming titles. Currently, Prime Gaming members can claim up to 44 rewards spanning titles such as Overwatch 2, EA Sports FC 24, League of Legends, Apex Legends, and many others. However, it's worth noting that some of the rewards for games like Destiny 2, League of Legends, and Valorant will soon be phased out, making way for new and exciting offerings.
Prime Gaming, Monster Energy Offer Exclusive Skins & Rewards for Call of Duty Players
In addition to the Saddle Up bundle, Prime Gaming has also extended an offer to Call of Duty: Mobile fans, with the Puzzle operator skin available for claim until the same March 21 deadline. This gesture underscores Prime Gaming's commitment to providing value across the Call of Duty franchise, catering to both console and mobile gamers.
But the perks don't end with Prime Gaming. In a separate promotional effort, Call of Duty has teamed up with Monster Energy to offer players the chance to acquire The Beast operator skin for free. This promotion is open to anyone with an Activision account and showcases a unique design that includes a motocross helmet adorned with Monster Energy's iconic black, green, and purple color scheme. Given the undisclosed duration of this promotion, players are encouraged to act quickly to secure their rewards.
The collaboration between Call of Duty and Monster Energy runs until March 31 and features a series of rewards that players can unlock by redeeming codes found on Monster Energy cans purchased before January 1. While the timeframe may pose a challenge for collecting cans, the promotion still offers a generous array of six cosmetics and seven XP boosts. To unlock all the rewards, players need to redeem seven eligible codes, though only two codes are required to claim the first three operator skins in the reward track.
Brand Partnerships Deliver Unique Perks For Call Of Duty Players
These promotional efforts highlight the ongoing partnership between gaming franchises and brands, offering players unique opportunities to enhance their gaming experience through exclusive in-game items and skins. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, such collaborations are becoming increasingly common, providing gamers with more ways to personalize their gameplay and stand out in the competitive online environment.
For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players, the Saddle Up bundle and The Beast operator skin represent just a fraction of the available perks. With the March 21 deadline approaching, players are encouraged to take advantage of these offers while they last. As Prime Gaming continues to roll out new rewards and promotions, the Call of Duty community can look forward to more exciting opportunities to enrich their gaming experience in the future.