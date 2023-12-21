Call of Duty: Warzone Removes Snowballs in the Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone removes snowballs from the gulag during the CODMAS event following a bug highlighted by DrDisrespect's viral clip.

In the latest update, Call of Duty: Warzone has made a crucial change by removing snowballs from the gulag section. This change comes in response to a surprising and disruptive bug that was highlighted by a high-profile incident involving popular streamer DrDisrespect. The removal of snowballs is part of Warzone's ongoing CODMAS event, which introduced festive elements like holiday-themed maps, the Slay Ride Resurgence mode, and new unlockable cosmetics.

Traditionally, Call of Duty games have featured snowballs during their annual Christmas events, adding a seasonal flavor to the gameplay. However, in this year's Warzone iteration, the snowballs caused unintended challenges. Notably, spectators in the gulag were able to inflict damage on players by pelting them with snowballs. This deviation from the standard throwable rocks, which are usually harmless, led to the emergence of the bug.

The issue came to widespread attention through a social media clip posted by DrDisrespect. The clip, which quickly went viral, showed DrDisrespect falling victim to the bug in a rather unfortunate manner. In the video, DrDisrespect is seen entering his one-on-one match in the gulag, only to be pelted to death by snowballs from another player in the waiting area before he could even act. Accompanying the clip, DrDisrespect's caption read: “At this point, they’re just running out of ideas…” This incident not only showcased the bug but also sparked discussions and concerns among the game's community.

At this point, they’re just running out of ideas… pic.twitter.com/SvmsY06w4s — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) December 21, 2023

The inconsistency of the snowball issue across players added complexity to the situation, making it difficult to pinpoint the exact cause. Nevertheless, the Warzone development team took rapid action to resolve the problem, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining a balanced and enjoyable gaming experience. This response is in line with their recent trend of addressing game issues promptly and effectively.

📢 #Warzone Snowballs have been disabled in the Gulag. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) December 21, 2023

The proactive approach of the development team was further exemplified by their recent handling of a problematic attachment for the Lockwood shotgun. The attachment, which was overpowering, was quickly disabled, contrasting with an earlier incident in October 2023 where a similar issue with the same attachment was not resolved for nearly three weeks. The quick action in both the shotgun and snowball cases indicates a shift towards more aggressive problem-solving within the game.

The removal of snowballs from the gulag in Warzone, though a relatively small change, is significant for the game's community. It demonstrates the development team's alertness to player feedback and their dedication to preserving the game's integrity. In the competitive realm of online gaming, such responsiveness is critical to player satisfaction and game balance.

Despite the snowball glitch, the CODMAS event continues to be a popular attraction for players, offering a festive and unique gaming experience during the holiday season. The introduction of holiday-themed maps and modes, along with the new cosmetics, has been positively received by the community. The event successfully adds a holiday spirit to the game, despite the temporary setback caused by the snowball issue in the gulag.