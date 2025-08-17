Danilo Gallinari's wife, Eleonora Boi, speaks out after her traumatic shark attack.

The former NBA star who currently plays for Puerto Rico's Vaqueros de Bayamon, and his wife made an appearance on Good Morning America, where she recalled being bitten by a shark while vacationing at the Carolina Resort in Puerto Rico.

“I have to say that I'm traumatized. I started crying and screaming, and I was screaming for help in Italian,” Boi recalled.

“I felt a strong pain, and my thigh was burning. But my idea was maybe it is a huge jellyfish. But in the reality, it wasn't the jellyfish,” she said.

There were many emotions for Boi, who got emotional as she thought about herself and her unborn baby.

“Oh my god, I was saying, ‘I don't want to die.' And I wanted my baby safe, and I was crying. I was desperate,” she recalled.

Danilo Gallinari supports wife through traumatic attack

She also thanked a woman who helped by using a towel to apply pressure to her wound until paramedics arrived.

“She was an angel. Danilo was with me, and she helped so much,” Boi recalled. “I would like to say thank you to this woman because I don't know her name, and I just want to say thank you to her because she helped a lot.”

Gallinari added that doctors made sure the baby was unharmed before prepping Boi for surgery.

“After they gave us confirmation that the kid was ok, and nothing happened to him, they started the surgery process,” Gallinari said.

While Boi is still healing from the attack, she shared that she's still “scared” in which her husband validated her feeling.

“I think that the body in this situation recovers faster than the mind,” Gallinari said. “And that's something that, you know, you don't have to be ashamed of or scared of.”

Boi updated her followers earlier this month and had a cheeky response to the shark that attacked her.

“My baby and I are fine,” she wrote on Instagram about the shark attack. “I was rescued promptly and the surgery to put my poor bitten leg back in place went well.”

“Now I just have to recover from the huge scare and try to forgive the great friend who betrayed me,” she continued in the post. “Regarding the shark, you will soon hear from my lawyers.”