The newest Call of Duty: World Series of Warzone dates have officially been revealed. This global esports competition features a changes to the format and a massive prize pool for 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: World Series of Warzone and what this year has in store for Call of Duty players.

We're back with the BIGGEST Call of Duty #Warzone2 event ever! Get prepared with the #WSOW Weather Report. pic.twitter.com/MGwtkiTKB1 — Call of Duty Esports (@COD_Esports) April 6, 2023

Dates

The 2023 Call of Duty World Series of Warzone officially kicks off with Stage 1 on April 28. This year’s event will feature some of the best Trios on Al Mazrah, all competing for a slice of the massive $1.2 million prize pool. Players will need to keep their eyes on the prize as they navigate the various stages of the competition.

Format

The WSOW format is designed to put the best Trios to the test. The competition begins with an in-game open. There, each Trio’s score will be based on their ten highest-scoring matches using the WSOW scoring system. The top 50 Trios from each region will advance to the Stage 1 Qualifiers, with 25 teams moving on to the Regional Finals.

In addition to the qualifiers, Activision will invite 25 teams directly to the Stage 1 Regional Finals. The top 25 teams from the Regional Finals will automatically qualify for the Global Final, while the bottom 25 will need to prove themselves once more in the Stage 2 Qualifiers.

The Global Final, set to take place in September, will feature 20 North American Trios, 20 European Trios, and teams from other nations. They’ll all be competing for a share of the $600,000 total prize.

Prizes

With a staggering $1.2 million prize pool, the stakes have never been higher. As the competition unfolds, players will need to bring their A-game to claim their share of the prize money.

There’s still time to prepare for the qualifier matches. They’re available in a public playlist for interested parties to practice with.. This is the perfect opportunity to hone your skills.