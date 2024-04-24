Callum Turner will play Henry Dorsett Case in upcoming Apple TV+'s live-action sci-fi series Neuromancer based on William Gibson's 1984 novel of the same name, Deadline reported.
Graham Roland, co-creator of Prime Video's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and JD Dillard, director of The Outsider, created Neuromancer for television.
In the novel, the story follows Case (Turner), a low-level hustler in a dystopian world. He used to be a talented hacker aka console cowboy. Case was caught stealing from his employer. He was punished by having his central nervous system damaged which left him unable to access the matrix, a virtual reality dataspace.
Callum Turner is Case on Neuromancer
Case is then approached by an augmented razorgirl and mercenary Molly Miliions, who offers him a job as a hacker for a former US military officer Armitage. In exchange, Case would be cured. When he agrees, his nervous system is fixed but sacs of poison are placed all throughout his blood vessels. If he completes the job, the sacs will be removed; if he doesn't, they will burst and he goes back to being damaged.
Neuromancer was Gibson's first novel. It won several literary awards including the Nebula, Philip K. Dick Award and the Hugo. It's the first book in the Sprawl trilogy. The second novel Count Zero was published in 1986 and the last, Mona Lisa Overdrive, was released in 1988.
While the novel is usually described as a work of science fiction, it's largely considered as “the archetypal cyberpunk work.” Time Magazine included it in their All-Time 100 Novels in 2019. The list is of the “100 best English-language novels published since 1923—the beginning of TIME.”
Neuromancer is also notable for popularizing the term cyberspace. Gibson coined the term in a previous work, the 1982 novelette Burning Chrome. However, its use in Neuromancer made the word become in effect the term used for the world wide web in the '90s. The blockbuster 1999 movie The Matrix also drew its title from the novel.
There have been several adaptation of the novel from graphic novels, hypertext, video games, radio plays and operas. Attempts to adapt the novel into a movie. In the early and mid aughts, Joseph Kahn and Vincenzo Natali were attached to direct, but the project never materialized.
Neuromancer is set to be a 10-episode series on Apple TV+. Other than Turner, whose previous show Masters of the Air was also hosted on the tech giant/streamer, there have been no announcements on the casting.