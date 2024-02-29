William Gibson's highly acclaimed novel Neuromancer will get a live-action adaptation on Apple TV+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Ttech giant/streamer has put in an order for 10 episodes based on the 1984 novel that launched the author's career, as well as the Sprawl trilogy including 1986's Count Zero and 1988's Mona Lisa Overdrive.
Neuromancer: the definitive cyberpunk novel
Graham Roland, creator of Dark Winds, and J.D. Dillard, The Twilight Zone director, both created the series. Skydance Television and Anonymous Content co-produce the show. Roland will serve as the showrunner, while Dillard will direct the pilot.
According to Apple, Neuromancer is about a “damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.”
Roland and Dillard said, “We're incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+.”
The road to Neuromancer
“Since we became friends 10 years ago, we've looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. Neuromancer has inspired so much of the science fiction that's come after it and we're looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson’s definitive ‘cyberpunk' world,” they added.
Roland and Dillard will also executive produce with Skydance TV's Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell, Adel “Future” Nur of Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment, Jason Shrier, Zack Hayden and Gibson.
Apple has collaborated with Skydance with sci-fi dramas Foundation and The Big Door Prize, as well as the as-yet-untitled comedy series from David West Road starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.
Skydance has also been in the news last month due to reports that it may merge with Paramount.
Anonymous Content also has collaborations with the tech giant with Jessica Chastain's The Savant, Taika Waititi's Time Bandits, Alfonso Cuarón's Disclaimer, as well as The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Dickinson and Defending Jacob.
Necromancer has been in development for years. There have been several attempts to adapt it as a live-action movie. The most recent attempt was by Deadpool director Tim Miller for Fox in 2017.
The novel has a video game adaptation released in 1988 by Interplay. It also has a graphic novel version published in 1989, but it only adapted the first two chapters and was never continued.
Prime Video adapted Gibson's 2014 novel The Peripheral in 2022, from Westworld producers Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolam starring Chloë Grace Moretz. While the streaming platform initially renewed the drama for a second season, it ultimately decided to cancel the show altogether.