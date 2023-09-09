Calvin Ridley's first game with the Jacksonville Jaguars is one of the more highly anticipated debuts for any non-quarterback in the 2023 NFL season. Calvin Ridley will play his first contest in two years, making his return from a gambling suspension. After his absence, there are high expectations for both Ridley and the Jaguars in 2023.

Prior to an injury-plagued 2021 season, Ridley caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. The Jaguars receiver gives Trevor Lawrence a legitimate No. 1 target.

Jacksonville is the biggest road favorite in Week 1. The Jaguars are laying 4.5 points against the Indianapolis Colts in Anthony Richardson's first career start. Ridley has 49 games played on his NFL resume, but it's been a while since he played meaningful football.

“I'm gonna be ready. I'm ready now, but I'm gonna be calm. I got all that [nerves] out already,” Ridley said, via the Florida Times-Union.

“I'm at the point where I believe I'm here. I got past the worst part, getting reinstated, camp. [Now], just being around my teammates, being in the locker room, everything is back to normal for me.”

The Jaguars are the clear favorites to win the AFC South. Ridley seems more than ready to help Jacksonville repeat as division champions.

“I don't want to make it just so big, it is just football, I'm back,” Ridley said. “I got past that part. Very happy to be back, but now it's time to win and help this offense and move the ball, celebrate with my guys. But, it's time to win. Let's win games.”