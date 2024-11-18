Cam Ward and Miami football took some needed rest following their devastating Nov. 9 loss to Georgia Tech. Now, both the Heisman Trophy hopeful and the Hurricanes will have the chance to redeem themselves from the 28-23 loss by hosting Wake Forest.

Saturday's contest at Hard Rock Stadium will likely come with emotions. It's the final home stand for the Hurricanes' senior class — which means Ward's final game there as a redshirt senior, plus as a widely projected 2025 NFL Draft first round selection.

Wake Forest and Miami are longtime Atlantic Coast Conference members. However, this will be more than Ward's first meeting against the Demon Deacons. Miami and Wake Forest haven't faced each other since 2013. The Hurricanes are 8-3 all-time against the Deacons.

Miami and Wake Forest are heading in different directions. The 9-1 Hurricanes are still highly ranked at No. 10 overall despite the loss to the Yellow Jackets. The Demon Deacons are on a two-game slide, plus are one loss away from losing a chance at bowl eligibility at 4-6.

Miami looks like the overwhelming favorite here. But again, this home contest presents the ‘Canes with a great chance at redeeming themselves from their last game, including Ward. With that said, let's dive into bold predictions for the quarterback ahead of their Week 13 matchup.

Cam Ward throws at least three touchdown passes

Ward is facing the second-worst defense in the ACC. Wake Forest ranks 118th overall on that side of the field.

Granted, the Deacons held North Carolina's Jacolby Criswell to only 132 passing yards and one touchdown throw last week. However, Cal's Fernando Mendoza had his way with the pass defense in hitting a season-best 385 yards in the Golden Bears' Nov. 8 victory.

Other QB's have had their way with this pass defense. Louisiana's Ben Wooldridge tossed three touchdowns in the Ragin' Cajuns' 41-38 shootout win. Clemson's Cade Klubnik was another who hit the three-touchdown pass mark. Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss also dismantled this Wake Forest defense with 377 yards.

Signs immediately point to Ward producing his ninth game of delivering three touchdown passes or more.

Cam Ward will rush for one touchdown

Ward is also facing a defense that's struggled containing the running game. Criswell of the Tar Heels scored once in calling his own number. North Carolina racked up 230 rushing yards against the Demon Deacons run defense.

Surprisingly, Ward hasn't scored through his legs since his epic 24-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter during the comeback victory at Cal. He's got a strong chance of ending his rare rushing touchdown drought.

Cam Ward will find Xavier Restrepo in the end zone multiple times

Going to predict school record-breaker Xavier Restrepo will cross the goal line twice in this game thanks to Ward.

It's likely both the wide receiver and quarterback are itching to get back onto the field after the Georgia Tech loss. Restrepo also is probably aiming to improve from his four-catch, 78-yard outing against the Yellow Jackets. Plus, if Restrepo and Ward can connect on three touchdowns against a Duke defense that ranks 45th overall but second in the ACC, just imagine what they'll do against this Wake Forest defense.

Cam Ward and Miami gets back into playoff picture

SMU is suddenly breathing down Miami's neck in both the conference and national rankings. The Mustangs' rise now makes them a new threat to crash the College Football Playoffs especially after Miami's loss two weeks ago. Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee has already demanded the playoff committee shows respect to the ACC, including Miami.

Look for Ward and the Hurricanes to operate with more urgency on Saturday. Even though Miami is facing a team losing its grip on sealing a bowl spot, it's doubtful Ward and company will underestimate the Demon Deacons. This is a pivotal game for Miami to return to the playoff chatter. Ward and Miami are expected to bounce back big in their return to South Beach.