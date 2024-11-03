Reggie Wayne sounds like he wants to rejoin the Miami football team. No one should blame him, as his Hurricanes are still unbeaten and has Wayne psyched. But watching Xavier Restrepo rewrite school history persuaded one epic message from the Miami legend.

Wayne's Hurricanes rolled past Duke 53-31 to improve to 9-0. Restrepo shattered the school's receiving yards mark during the game on a 66-yard touchdown. Wayne and Santana Moss once held the mark for Miami football. Miami's new receiving yards leader prompted Wayne to congratulate him, but also wonder if the ‘Canes have room for him on the '24 roster.

“Congrats Xavier Restrepo on becoming the ‘Canes Football all-time leader in yards and catches. Well done champ. Keep Going…Let me see if I have some eligibility left,” Wayne posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The NFL legend is a decade removed from his last regular-season game. He starred for the Indianapolis Colts from 2001 to 2014. Wayne is the owner of one Super Bowl ring, which he won in the 2007 season at his old college city. Wayne earned six Pro Bowl appearances during his illustrious career.

Before catching from NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and teaming with another Colts icon in Marvin Harrison, Wayne emerged as a Miami star. He snatched 40 or more catches in all four seasons with the Hurricanes. He tallied 173 receptions for 2,510 yards and scored 20 touchdowns for The U.

Wayne broke out in 2000 for the ‘Canes. The New Orleans native racked up 755 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Indianapolis snatched at No. 30 overall in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

Restrepo now has 2,573 career receiving yards in a Miami football uniform. He's also first with 182 career receptions.

Xavier Restrepo sends message after breaking records

Restrepo has established himself as one of the nation's most unguardable wideouts. The senior has torched defenses with an average of 16.5 yards per catch, teaming up with Cam Ward to form a dominant offensive duo.

He delivered his best catch outing on Saturday in Durham. Restrepo lured in a season-high eight receptions. The native of Coconut Creek, Florida, also got in the end zone three times, another season-best mark.

Restrepo walked into his postgame press conference holding the football he shattered the record with. However, he didn't bask in his personal accomplishment.

“The most important thing is that we're undefeated,” Restrepo said. “Without the team success, none of this would matter at all.”

He's now playing on the best Hurricanes team he has suited up for in his five collegiate seasons. None of the previous four Miami teams scaled past seven victories. Restrepo is now on a 9-0, top-five ranked team.

And it looks like he has a Miami legend playfully wanting back inside the Hurricanes locker room with three regular-season games left.