The 2025 NFL Draft class has been under the microscope for months, but one glaring issue is already surfacing: a lack of true first-round quarterbacks. Despite the hype surrounding Cam Ward (Miami) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), a top NFL talent evaluator has revealed that neither passer carries a true Round 1 grade heading into the draft process.

Every year, NFL teams grade prospects based on their overall talent, not just their positional value. While 32 players are selected in the first round, fewer than 20 typically earn true first-round grades. In 2025, that number is historically low, with just 12 players earning the elite distinction. That’s a significant drop compared to 18 in 2024 and 20 in 2023.

Among the notable omissions? Quarterbacks Ward and Sanders, both widely projected as top-five picks due to the league’s constant demand for franchise passers. However, when compared to last year’s class—which featured Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy—neither Ward nor Sanders would have cracked the top tier.

NFL Scout says no QBs in the 2025 Draft Class are first-round talents.

“Both Sanders and Ward are talented and have the potential to rise in the pre-draft process, but I wouldn’t be comfortable calling them first-round prospects based on this past season’s tape,” the scout explained.

This doesn’t mean they won’t be drafted early. In fact, history suggests they almost certainly will be. Quarterbacks are always pushed up the board because of positional value. Even in years where the talent pool is weaker, teams desperate for a signal-caller will reach to secure their future under center.

Ward, a dynamic passer with impressive mobility, transferred to Miami for his final collegiate season. While his arm talent is undeniable, his decision-making and consistency have raised concerns among scouts. Similarly, Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, showed flashes of brilliance at Colorado but was often hampered by poor offensive line play and struggled against top-tier defenses.

The 2025 draft class doesn’t boast a clear-cut elite quarterback, but teams like the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots—all picking in the top five—are expected to prioritize the position regardless.

As the draft process unfolds, both Ward and Sanders will have opportunities to change perceptions through pro days, the NFL Combine, and private workouts. But as it stands now, neither quarterback is considered a can’t-miss, Day 1 talent—a fact that could make for an unpredictable first round in April.