Cameron Brink's net worth in 2024 is $1 million to $2 million. She is a former National Champion and recently a second overall draft pick to the Los Angeles Sparks. Let's look at Cameron Brink's net worth in 2024.
Brink has had much success in her basketball career and hopes to add to those accolades with the Los Angeles Sparks. Cameron Brink's net worth in 2024 sits at about $1 million to $2 million, according to SportsKeeda.
Cameron Brink was born in Princeton, N.J., on Dec. 31, 2001. She attended Mountainside High School and Southridge High School in Beaverton, Ore. She was a McDonald's All-American and the No. 3 player in her class in ESPN's rankings.
Cameron Brink's early success in college
Brink won a national championship with Stanford in her freshman season. She averaged 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game, setting the program's single-season record with 88 blocks. She was on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention.
Brink became one of the team's leaders in her sophomore season. She couldn't win back-to-back titles, losing out in the Final Four.
Brink averaged 13.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks, beating her blocks record from the previous season with 91. She won Pac-12 Player of the Year, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and received All-Pac-12 Team and All-Defensive Team honors.
Brink won the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year again in her junior season. However, she also earned the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year award. She was a second-team All-American from the AP.
She ended her career by winning the Pac-12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Stanford didn't have the same team success as her freshman season, but her college career was a success. Brink was a high pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, going second overall to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Cameron Brink's national team success
Brink represented the United States at the 2018 FIBA Under-17 World Cup. She didn't play a big role, averaging 3.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. She won another gold medal at the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup, again averaging just 2.0 points and 3.4 rebounds.
Brink's greatest international success came at the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup in Austria. She led the United States to the gold medal and won tournament MVP. She led the tournament with 39 rebounds and 10 blocks.
Cameron Brink's personal life
Brink is the daughter of Greg and Michelle Brink, who are friends with Stephen Curry's family. Michelle was roommates with Sonya at Virginia Tech, and her father played on the basketball team with Steph's father, Dell. Sonya is Cameron's godmother.
Brink has been a major advocate for mental health after experiencing personal problems during the pandemic. She had to go through counseling and aims to make people feel comfortable with needing therapy. Brink received the CalHOPE Courage Award, awarded to student-athletes in California for overcoming stress, anxiety and mental trauma.
Brink entered college basketball at the perfect time in the name, image, and likeness era. She signed a deal with Chegg in 2023 to support student mental health.
Brink also became the first basketball player to sign with New Balance. She also has deals with Urban Outfitters and Netflix.
Brink is one of the most profitable women's college basketball athletes. Brink has 604,000 followers on Instagram and 230,000 on TikTok.
