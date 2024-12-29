ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Campbell-North Carolina prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Campbell-North Carolina.

The North Carolina Tar Heels hope they have found a spark for their season. They trailed UCLA 59-43 midway through the second half of a neutral-site game one week ago in New York's Madison Square Garden. They were about to fall to 6-6 on the season, which would have kept them out of the NCAA Tournament in terms of current seeding, metrics, and overall positioning in the national rankings. North Carolina had lost one big game after another and had lacked good results outside of a win over Dayton in the Maui Invitational. They let a late four-point lead slip away in a loss to Florida. They lost to Alabama, Michigan State, and Kansas. They were competitive but unable to finish the job. Coach Hubert Davis knew his team needed to stand up to a challenge, absorb the best punches thrown by a good team, and come through in crunch time. That UCLA game looked like a loss after 30 minutes, but in the final 10 — especially at the very end — North Carolina made bigger and tougher plays than UCLA. The Tar Heels hit their foul shots and were able to dig out a remarkable comeback win. Instead of being 6-6, the Heels are 7-5 and have another good win on their resume. The whole season might have changed as a result of that win, but now the Tar Heels have to go out and prove they really are a changed group.

North Carolina needs a much tougher defense and a more balanced, prudent offense going into ACC play in January. One of the big limitations and problems for this UNC team is that it has routed too much of its offense through Elliot Cadeau, when it should be directing the ball to other players in its offense and forcing defenses to make tougher choices when guarding Carolina players. Hubert Davis has to prove he can make the necessary and timely chess moves to unlock the potential of his team. So far, it just isn't happening, but maybe that UCLA escape will light a fire under this team and bring about the urgent, spirited identity Davis wants to see from his team.

Here are the Campbell-North Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Campbell-North Carolina Odds

Campbell: +27.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +3500

North Carolina: +27.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -20000

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How to Watch Campbell vs North Carolina

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Campbell Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is a gigantic one, and with North Carolina playing Louisville in a highly-anticipated ACC basketball game on Wednesday, it is easy to envision UNC coasting through this game at half-speed, without the supreme intensity needed to cover a spread this large. Don't expect Carolina to max out here. Therefore, Campbell can cover.

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina might have turned around its season by erasing a 16-point second-half deficit against UCLA. You will see Carolina players attacking this game with full enthusiasm and confidence after the UCLA comeback. That will enable UNC to win this game by 30 or more.

Final Campbell-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Campbell, but we don't have a very strong opinion on this game. Just stay away.

Final Campbell-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: Campbell +27.5