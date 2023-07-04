Canada and Cuba lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Canada-Cuba prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Canada finds itself in a pickle, as the Canucks have a 0-2-0 record in Group D of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. A win for the Canadians can guarantee them a place in the next round, so they should be putting on a show.

Cuba is the fourth-placer in the same section, failing to get a point in the past two games. With a -4 goal differential, Cuba will try to make it hard for the Canadians to get to the playoffs.

Here are the Canada-Cuba soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Canada-Cuba Odds

Canada: -1350

Cuba: +2000

Draw: +950

Over 2.5 Goals: -360

Under 2.5 Goals: +235

How to Watch Canada vs. Cuba

TV: ViX, Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Concacaf Official App, Bet365, YouTube, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

Why Canada Can Beat Cuba

Canada is considered one of the top teams in the CONCACAF region, currently occupying the 41st position in the FIFA World Ranking and ranking fourth in the region. They are surpassed only by Mexico, the USA, and Costa Rica in terms of regional performance.

In their most recent game, Canada played out a goalless draw against Guatemala. Although they enjoyed more possession, both teams struggled to create scoring opportunities, resulting in only five shots on target collectively.

Having secured two draws in the initial rounds, Canada must secure a victory against Cuba to advance to the next stage. Despite missing some key players, they remain strong contenders in the Gold Cup, and being one of the host nations adds to their advantage. Despite their somewhat underwhelming performances thus far, fans can maintain optimism about Canada's chances of progressing.

Canada has made significant strides in international football in recent years, thanks in part to the emergence of exceptional talents like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David. Davies, a regular starter for Bayern Munich, one of the world's top clubs, has garnered immense acclaim. Meanwhile, David has consistently showcased his abilities as a forward for Gent and Lille and is expected to make further advancements in his career.

Although star players such as Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, and Tajon Buchanan are absent from the tournament, Canada has provided opportunities for promising young talents like Jacob Shaffelburg and Jacen Russell-Rowe to display their skills. The squad also benefits from the experience and presence of players like Junior Hoilett, Richie Laryea, and Jonathan Osorio.

Why Cuba Can Beat Canada

Despite having the seventh-highest population in the CONCACAF region, Cuba ranks only 16th in the FIFA World Rankings for national teams. Their recent performance in the CONCACAF Nations League B was commendable, where they emerged as winners, but the competition they faced was relatively weak. However, when pitted against stronger opponents after the Nations League, Cuba struggled significantly.

In their most recent match, Cuba suffered a 4-1 defeat against Guadeloupe. Guadeloupe's victory was secured through first-half goals from Matthias Phaeton, a forward from CSKA Sofia, Ange-Freddy Plumain, an attacker from Bnei Sakhnin, and Anthony Baron, a center-back from Servette. Cuba's Arichel Hernandez, a midfielder from Mixco, managed to score a penalty, but their chances dwindled further when Aldair Ruiz, a forward from Europa, was sent off in the second half.

Having suffered two consecutive losses in the tournament's initial rounds, Cuba is undoubtedly encountering difficulties and has already been eliminated from further competition. While they will certainly strive to disrupt Canada's progression to the next stage, it is highly probable that Cuba will conclude their Gold Cup journey with three defeats in three matches.

Nevertheless, Cuba will aim to deliver a better performance than their previous showing against Guadeloupe. It is worth noting that Onel Hernández, a prominent player from Norwich, is absent from the team due to an injury. Aricheell Hernández, who scored Cuba's long-awaited Gold Cup goal, will assume the captaincy. On the other hand, Aldair Ruiz, who received a red card against Guadeloupe, will serve a suspension.

Players like Maikel Reyes and Luis Paradela will need to step up their game in order to achieve a more favorable outcome for the team.

Final Canada-Cuba Prediction & Pick

Both squads are at the bottom of the group. Canada can proceed to the next round if it gets all three points here. Cuba can still force a four-way tie if the other game ends in a tie. However, Canada will make it through as it showcases its quality on the pitch.

Final Canada-Cuba Prediction & Pick: Canada (-1350), Over 2.5 goals (-360)