Nick Taylor became the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open in 69 years on Sunday after a thrilling four-hole playoff battle with Tommy Fleetwood at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto — and the Brit was a great sport after the loss.

“Thank you Canada for an amazing atmosphere. Congrats [Nick Taylor],” Fleetwood wrote on Twitter after the round. “What an unbelievable 3 days of golf you've just played and what a moment for you and your country! We'll start again tomorrow. See you at work.”

It was a crushing loss for Fleetwood, who remains winless on the PGA Tour, but he showed excellent sportsmanship on the course and on social media after the most exciting Canadian Open in recent memory.

“I played great today, even though I missed some chances, if you like, on those playoff holes,” Fleetwood explained, per ESPN. “Yeah, it was close. I just have to take the positives from it and start practicing tomorrow. I got a major next week. So can't dwell on it too much.”

The 32-year-old Fleetwood is a two-time Ryder Cup player from England and a six-time winner on the European tour, and the way he played over the weekend, it seems likely a PGA Tour win is coming sooner rather than later.

Although it was disappointment for Fleetwood, it was elation for Nick Taylor, who made an incredible 72-foot eagle putt — the longest putt of his PGA Tour career — to defeat his English counterpart for the RBC Canadian Open title on Sunday.

“I blacked out when that ball went in,” Taylor said. “So I'm curious to watch that, what we did.”

It was truly an incredible ending to a phenomenal 2023 Canadian Open, and both Nick Taylor and Tommy Fleetwood should be extremely proud of their rounds.

And, as Fleetwood said, it's back to work for both golfers on Monday.