It is an all-Canadian battle as we continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Jets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is an all-Canadian battle as the Montreal Canadiens face the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Jets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

the Canadiens enter the game sitting at 13-13-4 on the year. They have won just three of their last eight games and last time out faced the New York Islanders. While neither team scored in the first period, the Canadiens scored plenty in the second. It started with a Joe Armia goal, and then Josh Anderson scored two straight. They would cap the period with a Cole Caufield goal to lead 4-0. In the third, the Islanders started a comeback. Brock Nelson scored two in a row, and then Bo Horvat scored to make it a one-goal game. Still, they could not tie it up, as the Canadiens scored an empty net goal to take a 5-3 win.

Meanwhile, the Jets come in at 18-9-2 on the year and have won six of their last seven games. Last time out, they faced the Colorado Avalanche. The Jets have a wonderful night on offense in the game. They scored twice in the first period and then would add another goal in the second to take a 3-0 lead. The Avalanche would score on the power play to make it a two-goal game in the third, but the Jets returned fire quickly. They scored twice in five minutes and would end up winning 6-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Jets Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-120)

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How to Watch Canadiens vs. Jets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread

The Canadiens are scoring just 2.70 goals per game this year, which. is good for 27th in the NHL. Sean Monahan leads the team in goals this year while sitting fourth on the team in points. He has nine goals this year with ten assists, good for 19 points. He is also one of the primary goal scorers on the power play, coming in with five goals and four assists on the power play this year. The team leader in points this year is Nick Suzuki. He enters the game tied for second in goals with eight while having 17 assists, good for 25 points. Like Monahan, he is solid on the power play, with five goals and seven assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Cole Caufield is having a solid year. He has eight goals this season, tied for second on the team. With his 13 assists, he has 21 points on the season. Seven of those assists have come on the power play this season, while he is also coming in with two power-play goals. The Canadiens also get production on offense from the blue line. Mike Matheson is third on the team in points this year, with five goals and 15 assists on the season.

Montreal has struggled heavily on the power play this year. They sit 24th in the NHL in conversion rate on the power play this year, with 18 goals and a 16.7 percent conversion rate. They have also struggled on the penalty kill this year. The Canadiens sit 30th in the NHL with a 72.6 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.

Sam Montembeault is expected to be in goal today for the Canadiens. He enters the game with a 7-4-2 record on the year and a 2.79 goals-against average. He also has a .911 save percentage. Montembeault has been solid in the four games he has started this month. In his four games, he has allowed 12 goals on 138 shots, giving him a .913 save percentage and a 2.95 goals-against average. Still, he is just 2-1-1 in those four games.

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread

The Jets are scoring 3.34 goals per game this year, which is good for 11th in the NHL. The Jets have now played three games without one of their best players, Kyle Connor. Connor had 17 goals and 11 assists on the year before going down with an injury. Since then, the Jets have stepped up, scoring 12 goals in their three games without him. Mar Scheifele leads the team in points this year and has the most goals among active players on the roster. He has 11 goals this year, with a team-leading 22 assists, good for 33 points on the year. Four of the goals and five of the assists have come on the power play.

Meanwhile, Nikolaj Ehlers comes into the game second among active players in goals. He enters the game with ten goals on the year and 12 assists, good for 22 points, which is fourth on the team. Still, he has yet to score on the power play. Scoring on the power play is something Cole Perfetti has been doing well. Four of his nine goals this year have come on the power play. He also has ten assists on the year, good for 19 points.

On the power play, the Jets have struggled, sitting 22nd in the NHL this year. So far, they have converted just 17 percent of their chances this year, with 16 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they have not been great on the penalty kill either, sitting with a 75.3 percent success rate, which is good for 27th in the NHL.

Connor Hellebuyck will be in the goal today for the Jets. He is 15-6-1 on the year with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Hellebuyck has been on a hot streak as of late. In his last ten starts, he has not given up more than two goals in any of them, While having a save percentage of .920 or better in nine of them. Further, he is 8-2 in those ten games.

Final Canadiens-Jets Prediction & Pick

In Connor Hellebuyck's last ten starts, the Jets have won eight, while winning by two or more in seven of them. Further, he has won all five starts in December, with the Jets covering 1.5 in all of them. While winning six of the last seven, the Jets have covered 1.5 goals in all of the wins. The Canadiens have not been scoring well as of late, being shut out twice in their last 11 games while scoring just one goal in two of them as well. The Jets will get the win in this one.

Final Canadiens-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (+100)