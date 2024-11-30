ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers return home for the second part of a back-to-back as they host the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Canadiens come into the game sitting at 8-11-3 on the year but have won three of their last five games. In their last game, they faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. The two teams each scored a goal in each period, being tied at three at the end of regulation. Just 44 seconds into the overtime period, Nick Suzuki found the back of the net to give Montreal the win. Meanwhile, the Rangers come into Friday at 12-8-1 on the year. They had lost four straight, and faced the Flyers on Friday afternoon.

Here are the Canadiens-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Rangers Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: +180

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Canadiens vs Rangers

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens top line features Nick Suzuki, and Cole Caufield, joined by Alex Newhook. Suzuki led the team in points and goals last year. He has 33 goals, 44 assists, and 77 total points. Suzuki has eight goals and 12 assists this year. Cole Caufield was second on the team in points last year. He has 28 goals, 37 assists, and 65 total points. Caufield comes in with 13 goals and five assists on the year already. Newhook comes into the game with five goals this year but does not have an assist.

The Canadiens also have Juraj Slafkovsky performing well. He has two goals and 11 assists on the year, to sit third on the team in points. He is tied for Mike Matheson is tied with him in points. The blue-liner has a goal and 12 assists this year. Further, he has a goal and six assists on the power play this year. He is joined on the blue line by Lane Hutson. Hutson has 12 assists on the year. Finally, Brendan Gallagher has been solid this year. He comes into the game with eight goals and four assists on the year. Further, he has three goals and an assist on the power play this year.

Sam Montembeault is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 6-9-2 on the year with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He struggled last time out, giving up three goals on 29 shots and taking the loss. It was his second straight game under .900 in save percentage and taking the loss in both of them.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line of the Rangers is led by Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trochek, and Alexis Lafreniere. Panarin led the team in goals, points, and assists last year. He has 49 goals, 71 assists, and 120 total points. He has been great this year, with 12 goals and 14 assists on the year. Trochek comes into the game sitting with four goals and six assists on the year, with three assists on the power play. Lafreniere comes into the game with eight goals and eight assists on the year, with two goals on the power play.

The second line is home to Will Cuylle. Cuylle has nine goals and nine assists on the year, sitting tied for second on the team in points. He is tied with Adam Fox. Fox has not scored yet this year, but does 18 assists on the year. He also has seven assists on the power play this year. The second line also had Mika Zibanejad. Zibanejad comes in with four goals and 11 assists on the year. He also has three assists on the power play. Finally, Kaapo Kakko has been solid on the third line, with three goals and nine assists this year.

Jonathan Quick is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 4-1-0 with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage. He struggled in his last start, giving up six goals on 40 shots to take the loss. That was after back-to-back shutout victories earlier this month.

Final Canadiens-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Canadiens are struggling to score this year, scoring just 2.82 goals per game this year. They have been solid on the power play as well, sitting tenth in the NHL on the power play. Still, the defense has struggled heavily. They are 31st in the NHL in goals against per game. The Rangers are scoring better, with 3.33 goals per game, but have been great on defense as well. They are 11th in the NHL in goals against per game, while sitting second on the penalty kill. The Rangers are favored in terms of odds in this NHL game, but with both teams struggling to score, this should be a low-scoring game. Take the under in this one.

Final Canadiens-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 (-118)