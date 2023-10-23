The Montreal Canadiens leave Canada for the first time as they visit the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Sabres prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Canadiens enter the game at 2-1-1 so far on the season. After an opening loss in overtime to Toronto, Montreal rebounded by beating Chicago before a loss to Minnesota. Last time out, it was a 3-2 win over Washington. It was a 2-0 lead for Montreal in the game, but in the third period, Washington scored twice to tie it up. Then, 47 seconds into overtime, Cole Caufield scored his third of the year to give the Canadiens the win.

The Sabres enter the game at 2-3 on the year. They opened the season with back-to-back losses, losing to the Rangers and Islanders. They would rebound though, taking out the Lightning, before falling to the Flames. Then, last time out, they faced the Islanders for the second time this year. After a scoreless first period, the Sabres scored twice in the second period and again to open the third to take a 3-1 win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens vs. Sabres Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-152)

Buffalo Sabres: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How to Watch Canadiens vs. Sabres

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread

The Canadiens this year have been led by Cole Caufield. The 22-year-old winger has five points already this year, with three goals and two assists to lead the way for the Canadiens. He has scored once on the power play as well and has a power play assist. He also leads the team in shots with 16 of them this year. Helping him out on the top line is the combination of Nick Suzuki and Rafael Harvey-Pinard. Suzuki has three assists this year, while Harvey-Pinard has two of them.

Meanwhile, the centers on the next two lines are also helping out the goal-scoring cause. Sean Monahan sits on the third line and he has two goals and two assists on the season. Both of his goals this year have come in power play situations, with one when Montreal was man-up, and one when they were shorthanded. Meanwhile, Alex Newhook sits on the second line, and he has put in three goals this year. He has done this one with just seven shots as well.

For Montreal to win in this game, they do need to improve in a few areas. First, they need to limit the shots on goal in this game. The Canadiens have given up 30 or more shots in every game this year, and are 0-2 when giving up 35 or more shots. Second, they have to stay out of the box. Montreal has been man-down four or more times in every game this year while giving up five goals in 24 man-down chances this year. In the two wins this year, Montreal is 12-12 on the penalty kill. Meanwhile, they are just 5-12 in the two losses.

Jake Allen is expected to get the start in goal for the Canadiens. He is 1-0-1 on the year with a 3.34 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Both games he has played this year have gone to overtime, but he was much stronger last time out. He saved 31 of 33 shots against the Capitals, for a .939 save percentage.

Why The Sabres Will Cover The Spread

The Sabres have a lot of offense this year that is starting from the blue line. The team leader in points this year is Rasmus Dahlin, who is part of the top defensive pairing. He has five assists this year, with two of them coming on the power play. Meanwhile, Buffalo blue-liners have ten assists this year with two goals. That accounts for 12 of the 35 points credited to Buffalo players this year.

Meanwhile, Dylan Cozens is second on the team in points this year. He has two goals and two assists on the season while sitting on the top line of this Buffalo attack. He is joined by Jordan Greenway and Tage Thompson on the top line. Greenway has a goal and two assists this year, but Thompson is not having the same success this season. He has just one goal to his credit, which was on the power play while shooting a team-high 24 times.

Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt, and Alex Tuch sit on the second line. Skinner has two goals and an assist, while Mittlestadt has a goal and three assists. Tuck has yet to score a goal this year but does have assists while shooting seven times this year.

For Buffalo, they have scored just once on the power play this year on 16 chances, something that needs to improve. Still, they have killed off 18 of 19 man-down situations. The key for them is shot totals though. They have been over 30 shots twice this year, winning both games. In the other three games, they were below 30 and lost. Meanwhile, they limited opponents to 25 or fewer shots this year, winning both games, while they have lost all three games in which they lost the shot battle.

the Sabres are expected to have Devon Levi in goal tonight. He is 1-3 this year with a 3.26 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. In his only win this year, he saved 23 of 25 shots and it was the only time he was over .900 in save percentage.

Final Canadiens-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Montreal defense has allowed 3.50 goals per game this year. They have struggled heavily in limiting shots on goal. Meanwhile, when Buffalo gets shots off, they win. Buffalo is going to create a lot of turnovers tonight on Montreal and their young roster. They will turn into opportunities on the other side of the ice, helped by the strong blue line from Buffalo. When Buffalo has won this year, it has taken a strong effort on both ends of the ice. They should get that in this game. They will also get chances to fix their power play tonight, as they should get ample opportunities there.

Final Canadiens-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Buffalo Sabres -1.5 (+126)