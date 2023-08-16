Canelo Alvarez claims Dmitry Bivol asked for too much over a potential rematch.

Alvarez defends his super middleweight titles against Jermell Charlo on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas in what is the first fight of a three-fight deal with PBC.

Of course, the Mexican superstar last fought and defeated John Ryder in May and made it very clear what he wanted next for September — a rematch with Bivol.

It looked like that would be the plan until negotiations eventually collapsed with Alvarez now fighting the undisputed super welterweight champion in Charlo.

During a New York press conference to promote the Charlo fight, Alvarez revealed that he tried everything to make the Bivol fight happen — only for the latter to ask for things and make negotiations tough.

“I tried. I tried but he started asking for things and it made everything hard,” Alvarez said (via Michael Benson). “Then I thought the best option was to move and start working with PBC.

“I'd like to have that rematch, but right now we can't do that.”

Bivol notably outclassed and outpointed Alvarez when they fought in a light heavyweight title fight last year.

According to reports, Alvarez wanted the rematch to take place on the same terms and weight of 175 pounds. However, Bivol was said to be interested in fighting at 168 in order to challenge for Alvarez's super middleweight titles among other change of terms.

With no compromise being met, both sides moved on. Bivol is now looking to fight Artur Beterbiev in what would be a highly-anticipated light heavyweight title unification clash.