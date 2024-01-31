Patrik Allvin has an extension with the Canucks.

The Vancouver Canucks and president Jim Rutherford announced on Wednesday that general manager Patrik Allvin has signed a multi-year contract extension, according to the team's press release.

“Patrik has done a terrific job in helping us rebuild our hockey team both on and off the ice,” Jim Rutherford said in the team's announcement. “He has worked tirelessly to create a new culture and identity that embodies the important attributes of hard work, structure and dedication. With an ever present win the day mentality, Patrik's leadership skills will be a key driver for our organization moving forward.

The Canucks currently hold a 33-11-5 record, good for 71 points, which is tied with the Boston Bruins for the most points in the NHL. The Canucks believe that Patrik Allvin has been a big part of building the team. He spoke about the extension in the announcement.

“I want to thank the Aquilini family and Jim Rutherford for providing me this incredible opportunity,” Allvin said in the team's press release. “The privilege of staying on to continue what we started here with the Canucks means so very much to me and my family. While our group has taken many positive steps forward, the job is not done. We will continue to push and put in the work necessary to build a championship caliber team.”

The Canucks are hoping that this core of players is good to take home the franchise's first Stanley Cup. It will be interesting to see how this team stacks up in the playoffs this spring.