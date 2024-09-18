One of the longest-tenured members of the Vancouver Canucks is calling it a career, but not before putting his signature on one last NHL deal. Defenseman Alex Edler, who played for Vancouver from 2006 to 2021, is signing a one-day contract to officially retire as a Canuck.

The Canucks have also announced that they'll be honoring Edler prior to facing the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Arena on October 11 with a special pre-game ceremony:

Edler expressed his gratitude to be able to officially end his career where it started, and where so many memories were made over the years for himself and his family.

“I am humbled and honored to officially end my career and retire as a member of the Vancouver Canucks,” said Edler, via NHL.com. “I consider myself lucky to have started my career with such an outstanding organization, in this amazing city, with the best fans in the NHL. Finishing my NHL career where it all began is something very special for myself and my family.”

Alex Edler played 15 seasons with the Canucks

A native of Östersund, Sweden, the Canucks selected Edler out of Sweden's third-tier ice hockey league with the 91st overall pick (Round Three) in the 2004 NHL Draft.

Signing an entry-level contract with the Canucks in 2006, Edler would make his NHL debut with the team against the Colorado Avalanche in early November of 2006, and would later register his first career NHL goal against the Anaheim Ducks later that month.

Prior to the 2008-09 NHL season, Edler was re-signed to a four-year contract, and would soon play an integral role in Vancouver's run to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, falling one victory short of what would have been the franchise's first Stanley Cup win. He would later earn another long-term contract, signing a six-year deal in 2013.

During the 2018-19 NHL season, Alex Edler cemented his place in the Canucks record books by surpassing Mattias Ohlund for the most games played by a defenseman in franchise history. His time with the franchise ended when he signed with the Los Angeles Kings in late July of 2021, where he would play the final two seasons of his career.

He ultimately appeared in 1,030 NHL contests with the Canucks and Kings, scoring 104 goals with 334 assists while also adding eight goals and 32 assists in 93 career postseason games. Additionally, he represented his native Sweden on the international stage in the 2014 Sochi Olympics as well as the 2013 and 2017 World Championships.