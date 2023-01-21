Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau has been disrespected by the organization’s ownership and management over the past week amid rumors of his imminent firing, but fans showed their respect for the veteran bench boss in the team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.

Fans can be seen chanting the signature “Bruce There It Is” mantra that became popular when Boudreau took over as head coach in Dec. 2021. Boudreau can be seen getting emotional on the bench, even seemingly putting a hand to his heart as he hears the chants.

Brude Boudreau gets emotional on the bench as the fans in Vancouver chant "BRUCE THERE IT IS" 👏 pic.twitter.com/TgXnzhcFPc — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 21, 2023

Things have gone from bad to worse for the middling Canucks this season, with president Jim Rutherford giving a bizarre press conference last week that proved the franchise has no long-term plan.

Boudreau has coached the Canucks for just 102 games, less than 14 months, but has shown he is one of the most human and relatable people to stand behind the bench and represent the organization. He was asked about “the noise” surrounding an imminent coaching change after the game.

“It’s unbelievable,” Boudreau said to media. “I mean, I’ve only been here a year, but it’ll go down in my memory books out of the 48 years I’ve played and coached as the most incredible thing I’ve experienced on a personal level other than winning championships. It’s very touching.”

The 18-24-3 Canucks have become a lock to not make the postseason this year, and will likely trade captain and leader Bo Horvat before the NHL Trade Deadline; he likely won’t be the only named moved as the team sells as many assets as possible.

Critics around the hockey world have lambasted the Canucks organization for their treatment of Bruce Boudreau, and for good reason. But regardless of his future with the team, he will remain a popular figure in Vancouver for the way he has handled an impossible situation.