The Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet is explaining his reasons for keeping winger Conor Garland off the ice for a preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers Friday. Tocchet says he was concerned about an injury that Garland suffered before the contest, per Sports Net.

Garland tweaked something before the game, Tocchet said, and that was the reason for the late scratch. The Canucks defeated Edmonton 4-1, in an NHL preseason game.

“He could have played if he had to, but, why? I didn’t want to chance it,” Tocchet said, per SportsKeeda.

Vancouver is 3-2 in preseason action. Garland is expected to be ready when the team opens it season on Wednesday against the Calgary Flames. He is one of the most highly touted players on the team's roster, playing on the team's third line. He skated with Dakota Joshua and Teddy Blueger last season.

The Canucks are looking for success in the West this NHL season

Vancouver finished the 2023-24 season losing to the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL Playoffs. The postseason had started well for Vancouver, as they downed the Nashville Predators in a first round playoff series.

The Canucks are looking for a longer postseason run this year. Garland is certainly one of the players expected to help them get there. Last season, the winger posted 47 points with a very impressive plus-minus of +19 on the year. In the playoffs, the right wing posted five points in 13 games. The winger also played for the Arizona Coyotes before he joined Vancouver.

It remains to be seen who will be joining Garland on the ice during the regular season. Like every other NHL franchise, the Canucks are using their preseason games to shore up their roster and see what combinations work best on the ice. On Monday, NHL clubs are expected to set their opening night rosters.

“This is why this is the best league in the world,” Canucks center Nils Aman said, per Sports Net. “You always have to be better and better every day. And you always have competition in your own team. That's why we are a good team; we have a lot of depth and a lot of good players. So I'm just trying to play hard and be better every day.”

The Canucks host the Flames Wednesday in the season opener for the club. The puck drops at 10:00 Eastern. Canucks fans are hopeful to see Garland on the ice in that contest.