The Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers will only play each other twice each season, and they're getting it out of the way early in 2024-25. The Flyers took the first game back on October 11 on their Western Canadian road trip, defeating the Flyers 3-2 in overtime. The Canucks had high hopes entering this season, but poor production from some integral players has given them a 1-1-2 record. It wasn't supposed to be the greatest year for the Flyers, which makes sense when looking at their 1-2-1 mark. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Flyers prediction and pick.

Here are the Canucks-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Flyers Odds

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -140

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 6 (-115)

Under: 6 (-105)

How To Watch Canucks vs. Flyers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flyers haven't been able to keep anything out of their net this season. Samuel Ersson had a good first start when the Flyers defeated the Canucks, but it has been downhill since then. Ivan Fedotov allowed ten goals on 55 shots in his two starts, while Ersson allowed four on 31 in his second start. The Canucks' offense hasn't been terrible to start the season, but it is on a lower pace than last year. However, that issue may not matter against Philadelphia.

The Canucks had a big confidence-building win in their last game against the Florida Panthers. The Canucks remained tied through two periods before eventually outlasting the defending Stanley Cup Champions in overtime. JT Miller scored the winner in the extra frame to finally get the top two lines on the scoresheet.

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks thought they solved their offense issue in the offseason when they signed Jake Debrusk to be Elias Pettersson's linemate. Pettersson is an elite offensive talent who isn't consistent enough to win much favor with fans. Pettersson shouldered the blame in last year's postseason when he had just one goal over the two rounds, and poor linemate talent was the cause. Debrusk felt like a perfect fit alongside Pettersson after his years with David Krejci, but Pettersson has just one assist in four games and isn't even on the same line any more.

Atrurs Silovs may be in line to start in this game as Thatcher Demko recovers from an injury. After last year's performance, Silovs seemed like a good replacement for Demko, but he hasn't lived up to the billing. Silovs allowed six goals on 26 shots in the season opener and then allowed three goals on 26 shots in his second start. Kevin Lankinen has better numbers, but the Canucks seem set on the one-for-one rotation.

The energy will be high in Philadelphia as the Flyers host the Canucks for their home opener. The Canucks could get caught off guard in this game if they aren't ready to go from their Florida vacation.

Final Canucks-Flyers Prediction & Pick

This feels like a game that could be full of energy as the players feed off the excitement of the Flyers' crowd. The Flyers' home opener could send the fans home happy with plenty of goals, with the problem being there could be a lot of goals from both sides.

The Flyers have one of the league's coldest goaltending tandems and the Canucks are an offense ready to break out. The Canucks have a tandem that isn't far behind, and meet an offense averaging three goals per game. Take this game to hit the over.

Final Canucks-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Over 6 (-115)