The Vancouver Canucks leave Canada for the first time as they face the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Flyers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Canucks have started the season hot. They have faced the Oilers twice this year, once at home with once on the road. In the first game, the Oilers shut down the Canucks, limiting their high-powered offense to just one goal, while the Oilers put up eight. They scored twice in the first period, and then three goals in both the second and third to take the win. The Oilers got on the board first in the second game, but the Canucks came back, winning 4-3 in Edmonton.

The Flyers enter the game at 1-1 on the season. The Flyers opened the season with a visit to the Blue Jackets. They were up one going into the third period, and no one scored in the second period or most of the third until the Flyers got an empty net goal, and ended up winning 4-2. Then, it was a visit to Ottawa. They would be down 2-0 early after two Jakob Chychrun goals, ultimately falling 5-2 in the game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks vs. Flyers Odds

Vancouver Canucks: -140

Philadelphia Flyers: +116

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Canucks vs. Flyers

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Canucks Will Win

The Canucks have been led by scoring presences on both of the top two lines this year. On the top line, Elias Pettersson has been doing the work. This year he has a goal and five assists, with a plus-four rating. Meanwhile, it has been working on the impressive power play. he has a goal and three assists so far on the power play. Leading the second line has been Brock Boeser who has four goals and an assist this year. He is joined by JT Miller on that line who has been setting him up. Miller has a goal and three assists this year.

For the Canucks, the power play has been great. They have taken nine extra-man opportunities this year, and have scored in four of them. Still, they have to work on creating opportunities consistently. In the first game of the year, they shot 32 times with 15 of them in high-leverage shot situations. Still, in game two, they had just 16 shots. Seven of those were in high-leverage areas though where thye scored all of their goals in the game.

Thatcher Demko is expected to be in goal today for the Canucks after leaving the first game of the year in the third period and then missing the game Saturday. In his game, he saved 21 of 22 shots with a .955 save percentage and 1.25 goals against average. Last year he was not great, with just a .901 save percentage and a 3.16 goals-against average. It was the worst season of his career and will be looking to rebound this season.

Why The Flyers Will Win

Travis Konecny leads the team in points so far this year as a third-line forward this year. He has scored three goals this year with one assist. One of the goals has come on the power play this year, and Konecy also leads the team in shots this year with seven. There are a few major things for the first, they have to get consistent shots on goal. They had 31 shots on goal in the first game in a win, but they only managed 21 shots in the loss. Even more, only seven of those were in high-leverage situations.

The Flyers also need to convert on the power play. They have had nine chances this year, but have scored just once on the power play. They are not getting enough shots off on the power play this year, and not converting. Further, they struggled against the penalty kill last game. They allowed three goals on the penalty kill in just five attempts. The Flyers allowed too many shots as well. They have allowed 64 shots in the two games so far this year.

Carter Hart is expected to start in goal tonight for the Flyers. He is 1-1 on the year with a 2.00 goals-against average. He has a .891 save percentage while allowing seven goals overall. He was solid in his first game with a .939 save percentage, but it dropped to .839 in the last game. Hart was solid last season, with a .907 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average.

Final Canucks-Flyers Prediction & Pick

Vancouver has been solid in the first two games. They shut down the combination of McDavid and Draisaitl in back-to-back games. Still, they won't survive another shot onslaught like they did in the second game against the Oilers. The Flyers have been solid in one game and struggled in the other. They are playing their first home game, but it may not be the best crowd. The Phillies play a home playoff game in the NLCS at the same time. Take the Canucks to move to 3-0 in this game.

Final Canucks-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (-140)