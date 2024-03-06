The Vegas Golden Knights will get a boost in the form of new acquisition Anthony Mantha when they host the top team in the Pacific Division, the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks are reportedly involved in talks to acquire Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins, but it is unlikely that he will be in Vegas in time to play if he is acquired by then at all. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Golden Knights prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Canucks haven't been playing like the best team in the NHL as of late, owning a 4-5-1 record over their last ten games. However, they were bound to have some return back to normalcy after their blazing start to the season. Their next three games will be a good test of whether they will fall off going into the playoffs or are legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Over the next three games, they face the defending Stanley Cup Champion Golden Knights and two other contenders in the West, Winnipeg and Colorado.
Vegas needs to get back on track sooner rather than later, as they've dropped to fourth in the Pacific Division after losing eight of their last ten. A trip through the Eastern Conference was a disaster, as they lost four of five games and only earned three of ten points. The Oilers are red hot and may catch the Canucks for first, but a good run of play by the Knights can solidify the third seed in the Pacific since the Kings are also playing poorly.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Canucks-Golden Knights Odds
Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-255)
Moneyline: -106
Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+205)
Moneyline: -113
Over: 5.5 (-138)
Under: 5.5 (+112)
How to Watch Canucks vs. Golden Knights
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: Sportsnet
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Canucks solidified their defensive woes by winning two games in California by a score of 2-1. Continuing that against the Golden Knights will be a test, as, despite their struggles, they are averaging more goals per game over their last ten than their overall numbers.
The issue for the Golden Knights is their defense and goaltending, as they allowed 4.3 goals per game over their last ten. It's been a struggle on offense for the Canucks, but they've been winning the games on the strength of their scoring all season, and this will be the perfect opportunity to get that back on track. Vegas goaltenders have a 4.4 goals-against average and .866 save percentage over their last five games.
The Golden Knights reached a low in their last two games, as they let Buffalo and Columbus score seven and six goals, respectively.
Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win
Vegas' offense has seen an uptick over their last ten games, which may be explained by the fact that they are trying to outscore their defensive woes. There's a good sign that Vegas may be able to do just that in this game, as Vancouver allowed 3.6 goals per game over their last ten. This is up from their season average of 2.73.
Final Canucks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
It's hard to say which team will come out on top in this game, as both teams are struggling and desperate for a win. It is easy to imagine how both teams will go about winning, as Vegas is emphasizing outscoring their defensive problems, and Vancouver's defense has looked the worst they have all season. Vegas' goaltenders are struggling to keep the puck out, and Vancouver has the firepower to fill the net. It's better to disregard the last two Vancouver games ending in a 2-1 score and take the over in this game.
Final Canucks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-138)