The Vancouver Canucks are still looking for their first win of the year as they face the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Canucks enter the game sitting at 0-1-2 on the year. In both of the first two games, they had the lead late into the game but would give it up and fall in overtime. Last time out, they would fall to the Lightning 4-1. Meanwhile, the Panthers come into the game sitting at 3-2-0 on the year. After opening the season with a win offer the Panthers, they would lose two straight. Still, they have since defeated the Bruins and Blue Jackets on the road to move to 3-2.

Here are the Canucks-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Panthers Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -102

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+215)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Canucks vs Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/Sportsnet Pacific/Scripps Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks top line is led by Danton Heinen, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser. Miller led the way last year for the Canucks, scoring 37 times and having 66 assists, placing him first on the team with 103 points. He has already started strong this year, with a goal and an assist in three games. Boeser is also starting strong. After leading the team with 40 goals last year, he has already had two goals and an assist this year. Heinen spent last season back in Boston, where he started his career. Heinen scored 17 goals and 19 assists last year, and he has already added an assist to his total for the season.

Meanwhile, the Canucks would like to get more production from their second line. That line is led by Elias Pettersson along with Jake DeBrusk and Daniel Sprong. Pettersson was third on the team in points last year, having 34 goals and 55 assists. He has just one assist this year. The assist was to linemate Daniel Sprong on his only goal of the year, while Jake DeBrusk also assisted on the goal. DeBrusk has two assists this year. Further, Quinn Hughes is back on the blueline for the Canucks. He was second on the team in points last year and has two assists on the year so far.

Kevin Lankinen is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 0-0-1 on the year with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. He allowed two goals on 31 shots in his only game of the year but would fall in a shootout.

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers bring back their top guys from last year's Cup team. Sam Reinhart comes back to lead the first line. Last year he led the team with 57 goals while adding 37 assists, good for 94 total points. Reinhart has been great this year, with four goals and four assists on the season. He has a goal on the power play and two shorthanded. He will be joined on the top line by Carter Verhaeghe Verhaeghe had 34 goals and 38 assists last year, good for 72 points, fourth on the team. Verhaghe has just one assist this year. With Aleksander Barkov out, Evan Rodrigues moved to the top line. Rodrigues has a goal and two assists this year.

The second line will be led by Matthew Tkachuk. He scored 26 goals last year with 62 assists. He led the team in assists while sitting second on the team with 88 points. Further, he has six goals and 26 assists on the power play. Tkachuk has two assists on the year. He will be joined by Sam Bennett. Bennett had 20 goals and 21 assists last year. Bennett has three goals and two assists on the season.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in goal for the Panthers in this one. He was 36-17-4 last year with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. Further, he had six shutouts last year. Bobrovsky was tied for third in wins, third in goals against average, tied for seventh in save percentage, and tied for first in shutouts. Bobrovsky is 2-1 this year with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. Last time out, he stopped 24 of 27 shots and took the win over the Bruins.

Final Canucks-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Florida Panthers come into this game with the Vancouver Canucks as slight favorites in terms of odds in this early-season NHL game. The Canucks have struggled this year. In their last two games, they have scored just three goals. Further, in the one game they did score well, they allowed a comeback and lost in overtime. Meanwhile, they will be facing Sergei Bobrovsky, one of the top goaltenders in the NHL, and he should have a solid game in this one. Take the Panthers to get the win.

Final Canucks-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (-118)