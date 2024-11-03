The Washington Capitals have raced out to a hot start in the 2024-24 campaign, as they have racked up wins in eight of their first 10 games to put them atop the Metropolitan Division for the time being. And once again, Alex Ovechkin has played a huge role in helping the Caps get out of the gates fast, and he accomplished something that hasn't been seen in the NHL in over 40 years.

Ovechkin has already racked up six goals and seven assists in 10 games, and he's been on a heater as of late. After scoring two goals against the New York Rangers, Ovechkin managed to one up himself in both of the ensuing games, as he scored a goal while racking up a pair of assists against the Montreal Canadiens and the Columbus Blue Jackets, making him the first player 39 years or older to tally three points in back-to-back games since Jean Ratelle did it in the 1980-81 season.

Alex Ovechkin still going strong for the Capitals

Ovechkin simply has shown no signs of slowing down, despite his age. Even though he just turned 39 in September, he's still scoring goals and creating opportunities for his teammates on a daily basis. And along the way, he's doing things that have not been seen in the league in decades, with there being a very good shot that he will keep on rewriting the record books as the season goes on.

With Ovechkin continuing to play at this level for Washington, the sky appears to be the limit, especially considering what they have managed to do early on this season. The Caps face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, and all eyes will be on Ovechkin to see if he can record three points in his third straight game for Wahsington.