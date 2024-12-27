ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs are no strangers to each other this season, as this will be the third and final meeting before they even reach the halfway point. The Maple Leafs won the first matchup in overtime, while the Capitals returned the favor earlier this month. Toronto won't be happy with how they finished the first half, and they got an opportunity to get back on the right track with back-to-back games coming out of the break. The Maple Leafs battled the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

Here are the Capitals-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Maple Leafs Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +112

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How To Watch Capitals vs. Maple Leafs

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, CBC, MNMT2

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals showed no signs of slowing down through the start of the season but had their first real hiccup when they lost three of five games heading into the break. It came against some of the league's best teams, and they also mixed in wins over the Carolina Hurricanes and Los Angeles Kings. However, the break was a good chance to reset and get back on track for the first-place team in the Metropolitan Division. Beating the first-place team in the Atlantic Division would be a good opportunity to quiet the concerns about their end to the first half.

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

Toronto's first half ended with a whimper when they lost back-to-back games to the New York Islanders and Winnipeg Jets. It isn't a good sign for the team, as they allowed the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and Tampa Bay Lightning to narrow the gap in the already tight division. As the city does when their team struggles, Toronto is starting to panic about possibly falling down the standings and losing Anthony Stolarz, Auston Matthews, and Chris Tanev to injury. Matthews and Tanev could be back for this game, but there was no update as the team entered the holiday break.

The reality is that the sky isn't falling in Toronto, as their panic is brought on by winning five of their past ten games. If the Maple Leafs win back-to-back games to get back on track, all will be right in the center of the hockey universe.

The Maple Leafs' question is how they'll manage their goaltending situation without Anthony Stolarz. Stolarz is out with a knee injury, and they gave Matt Murray his first start in nearly two years before the holiday break. Toronto has been doing some cap management by recalling Dennis Hildeby between Murray starts. Still, it's unknown whether they'll give Hildeby an opportunity in this game after Joseph Woll starts the Red Wings game or if they'll give the net back to Murray.

Final Capitals-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs normally find ways to win games like this, and it shouldn't be any different on Saturday night. It's the games people expect them to win where Toronto gets in trouble, but we can see a convincing victory in this matchup to keep the Leafs at the top of the Atlantic.

Final Capitals-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-134)