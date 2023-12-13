Due to the MCU's slate being shaken up, Captain America 4 (properly titled Brave New World) has made a huge decision. They will attempt to make the most of their elongated time before its release date.

More scenes on the way?

Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie as Captain America behind Captain America: Brave New World logo.

Deadline is reporting that the upcoming Captain America 4 has enlisted Matthew Orton to write “additional scenes and material.” They indicated that they will shoot additional scenes sometime in the spring or summer of 2024. This isn't Orton's first MCU rodeo, as he was a consulting producer on Moon Knight.

The forthcoming Captain America film will continue Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) journey as he picks up the shield. It will continue the story told in the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Liv Tyler, and Harrison Ford are also set to star in the film.

Due to William Hurt's passing, Ford will take over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Hurt's last appearance in the MCU was Black Widow.

The Captain America series began in 2011. It was one of the MCU's formative films and starred Chris Evans in the titular role. Evans would continue playing the role in two more solo films and various Avengers team-up films. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, he handed the shield over to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.

2024 will be a quiet year for the MCU. Surely, they will have some Disney+ series, but the big screen won't have its normal MCU tentpoles. As of the time of this writing, Deadpool 3 is the only slated 2024 release. It is slated for a July 26, 2024.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14, 2024.