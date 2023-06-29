Captain America: Brave New World will see Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford) square off. It's the latter's MCU debut, and the former opened up about what it was like seeing Ford galvanize the troops on the film's set.

In an interview with Inverse, Mackie said that the first day working with Ford was “intimidating.” He continued, “I was so f*****g nervous I couldn't remember my lines. He's Harrison f*****g Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he's such a cool guy.”

While he's intimidating, Mackie revealed that Ford would galvanize the troops on the Brave New World set. “He's everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let's shoot this piece of s**.' And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let's shoot this s**t.'”

Harrison Ford makes his MCU debut in the upcoming fourth Captain America film. He takes over the mantle of Thunderbolt Ross — a role initially played by William Hurt. He's coming off of his final adventure as the iconic Indiana Jones character in Dial of Destiny.

Anthony Mackie has been an MCU stalwart since his debut almost a decade ago in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He now takes over the mantle of Captain America after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney+. He is currently promoting his new peacock show, Twisted Metal, an adaption of the PlayStation video game franchise. Thomas Haden Church, Samoa Joe, and Neve Campbell all appear in the series.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on July 26, 2024.