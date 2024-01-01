The rapper luckily was okay to perform.

Apparently, Cardi B wasn't feeling too great during her performance on New Year's Eve.

She was featured on Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve. Before the show, she revealed on Instagram that she wasn't doing too well, PEOPLE reports.

Cardi B opened up about being very ill prior to New Year's Eve performance

“I'm literally fighting for my life right now,” she said. “I am so sick. I don't understand because when I was in New York, I was going out with sweaters, toes out, everything.”

The singer has been through a lot recently. She just separated from her husband, Offset. There's no telling if the stress of the breakup has anything to do with her illness, but surely, it's another issue to overcome. They were married for five years.

She elaborated more in her post on what she was going through.

“My chest started getting tight,” she said. “Bro, I've been fighting for three days, and I have a huge performance later. Huge performance. Like, alright, I get that it's New Year's but I have this huge performance and I'm fighting, fighting.”

We're happy to report she made the show and performed just fine. She even did the countdown before midnight.

The broadcast also featured LL Cool J, Post Malone, NewJeans, Ivy Queen, Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monae, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Hopefully, Cardi B can relax a bit now that New Year's Eve is over. Cheers to a healthy 2024.