Owners say they found "significant property damage" in the vacation home

Cardi B and Offset are facing a legal battle after allegedly abandoning a Beverly Hills rental property and leaving it in a state of disarray, resulting in an $85,000 bill for damages, TMZ reports. According to TMZ, documents revealed that the hip-hop power couple inhabited the luxurious residence from early 2022 but vacated the premises in October without providing prior notice to the landlord.

Cardi B and Offset owe $85k in unpaid rent and property damages to their Hollywood vacation home 🧐 The owner of the property is suing and he wants his money ASAP 😎 #CardiB pic.twitter.com/Sx6YJ5HH4O — bwill (@skyballer77) December 22, 2023

Reportedly, the duo departed while owing rent and utility payments, leaving the landlord in a lurch. Upon inspecting the property post-departure, the owners discovered a slew of damages. These included permanent scratches on tile floors, rugs, and curtains, along with broken furniture, walls riddled with holes, and burn marks on various surfaces like tables, counters, and cabinets.

The estimated damages tallied a staggering $85,000, attributed to Cardi B and Offset's alleged neglect of the rental home. Despite the landlord's attempts to reach out for resolution, contacting the musicians reportedly proved futile.

Interestingly, these legal woes arise following Cardi B's recent revelation about her split from Offset. The Bronx-born rapper took to Instagram Live to share emotional sentiments about her tumultuous relationship, expressing feeling mistreated by Offset. She conveyed, “You’ve really been feeling yourself… because of your b*tch as album and sh*t. And you really been doing me dirty after so many fu*king years that I mothafu*king helped your a*s. Not even a fu*king thank you that I got from your b*tch a*s.”

This legal tussle between the high-profile couple and their landlord appears to coincide with Cardi B's candid disclosure about her relationship issues, shedding light on personal turmoil amid the ongoing legal battle.